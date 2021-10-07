Jelani Day

DANVILLE — Jelani Jesse Javontae Day was born on June 15, 1996, in Danville, to the union of Seve Day and Carmen Bolden Day. Jelani knew God and accepted God as his personal savior at a young age. Jelani received his formal education from Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Ala., where he received his bachelor’s in communicative sciences and disorders. He was currently pursuing his MS in SLP at Illinois State University in Normal. He was studying to become a speech pathologist, thus fulfilling his dream and goal of becoming Dr. Jelani Jesse-Javontae Day. Jelani was a member of the prestigious Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Nu Epsilon Chapter, of Alabama A&M University, 100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville, Collegiate 100 and House Arrest.