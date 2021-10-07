Diana Caudill

DANVILLE — Diana Catherine (Kutch) Caudill, 87, of Danville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville, after a brief illness. She was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Clinton, Ind., to Andrew and Bernice (Amour) Kutch. She graduated from Danville High School in 1952 and attended Indiana State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree. She was employed with Danville School District 118 as a speech and language pathologist for over 35 years.