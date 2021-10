CLINTON — Richard D. Badorek, 91, of St. Charles, Mo., formerly of Clinton, died at 12:25 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 2, 2021) at Cedarhurst of St. Charles. Funeral services for the Air Force veteran will be at 11 a.m. today (Thursday) at Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton. Pastor Bill Grueninger will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. today (Thursday) at the funeral home.