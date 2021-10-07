CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City to move ahead on infrastructure projects

By D.E. Smoot dsmoot@muskogeephoenix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity councilors plan to spend some of the federal funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act to build out the infrastructure at John T. Griffin Industrial Park. Mayor Marlon Coleman said the $651,800 expenditure would make Muskogee more attractive to companies that have expressed an interest in industrial tracts south of the city. Final approval is expected to be granted during the next Muskogee City Council meeting.

Muskogee, OK
