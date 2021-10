A senior member of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday swatted aside suggestions China should be challenged over its human rights record ahead of the Beijing Winter Games. When asked about the treatment of the Uyghur minority in China, IOC Vice President John Coates said the body has no mandate to act. "We are not a world government. We have to respect the sovereignty of the countries who are hosting the games," Coates told an event in his native Australia. Rights groups believe at least one million Uyghurs and members of other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in the northwestern Xinjiang region, and Beijing has also been accused of squeezing human rights in Hong Kong.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO