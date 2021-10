Thankfully, all of the parents of the kids on my son's team are awesome and have actually been a pleasure to see every week, and I've even developed some personal friendships as well which is always a good thing. I want to take it a step further and say that most of the parents that I've been around have been awesome. But there are those few that really stand out in the crowd, and not in a good way.

WINDSOR, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO