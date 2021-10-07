Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

AUSTIN RESTAURANT WEEKS: FINAL WEEK Austin Restaurant Weeks continue for a few more tasty and philanthropic days, wherein participating Austin-area restaurants, bars, and breweries offer prix-fixe menus, specialty menu items, and drink specials with a portion of sales going to the Central Texas Food Bank. So easy, right now, to treat yourself and support your community at the same time. See a full list of participants right here. Through Oct. 10 austinrestaurantweeks.org.