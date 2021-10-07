The Next 10 Years To Witness Next Generation Iv Infusion Pumps Market Scaling Up The Growth Ladder (US$ 3.2 Billion)
The Next Generation Iv Infusion Pumps Market is destined to reach US$ 3.2 Billion at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2025. The healthcare vertical is moving the gadget-way. The current scenario is such that one need not make appointments for weeks/months for being treated. The real-time diagnosis and course of treatment could be possible. This simultaneous monitoring and treatment are bound to take the healthcare industry by storm in the next 10 years.www.lasvegasherald.com
