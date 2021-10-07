CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pneumatic Tourniquet Market | Expanding Popularity of Single Pneumatic Tourniquet Systems to Bring Considerable Growth

biospace.com
 7 days ago

The pneumatic tourniquet market is anticipated to observe extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The growing prevalence of orthopedic surgeries and accidental injuries coupled with an increase in the geriatric population will bring considerable growth opportunities for the pneumatic tourniquet market. Pneumatic tourniquets are used for restricting...

www.biospace.com

Related
biospace.com

Rubber Gloves Market – Know Latest Trends & Forecast for Long-term Business Planning up to 2030

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Rubber Gloves Market’. According to the report, the global rubber gloves market was valued over US$ 2.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rubber gloves are protective hand covers worn to reduce human exposure to dangerous or harmful environments.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bioprocess Technology Market Study Provides an In-depth Industry Analysis With Current Trends & Future Estimations by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Bioprocess Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global bioprocess technology market was valued at US$ 21.9 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 7.9% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Assistive Technology Demand for Visually Impaired Market to Derive Above US$ 4 Bn Incremental Opportunity from Sales of Educational Devices and Software

Wayband, Dot Smartwatch to be Frontrunners, Pushing Sales of Assistive Technology for Visually Impaired at 8.6% through 2026. Fact.MR’s latest market study covers recent developments in the global assistive technology demand for visually impaired market. These include trends, opportunities, and threats expected to influence growth in the next five years. The study offers insights into segments including product type and end users across seven regions. It also highlights key growth strategies used by market players to improve sales.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market - Latest Trends and Cardinal Growth Prospects

Pharmaceutical analytical testing services are services offered to several pharmaceutical manufacturers, product manufacturers, and raw material suppliers. The need for increased efficiency and cost reduction by pharmaceutical companies has led to the rising scope for outsourcing analytical testing services. Currently there are a number of companies focusing on providing comprehensive pharmaceutical manufacturing and development services such as manufacturing and packaging, pharmaceutical development, analytical testing services, and pharma solutions. Service providers are also offering several pharmaceutical analytical testing services, such as method development/ method validation, stability testing and storage, raw material testing, residual solvents, dissolution, retrospective method validation, and extractable/leachable testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Survey | Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis

Rehabilitation equipment plays a significant role in improving the quality of life of the sick, disabled, injured, and aged population. A comprehensive range of rehabilitation products used by physiotherapists, speech therapists, rehab nurses, occupational therapists, and other professionals is gaining demand, promising the expansion of the market. By product, exercise...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sepsis Treatment Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2031

According to the report, the global sepsis treatment market was valued over US$ 600 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Sepsis is a life threatening disease caused when a chemical develops in the immune system and is released into the bloodstream. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 1.5 million cases of sepsis are reported globally each year. North America dominated the global sepsis treatment market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Life Sciences Tools Market to Witness Excellent Revenue Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast by 2024

Life science refers to a branch of science that studies organisms and microorganisms. It is an umbrella term of wide range of fields such as cell biology, biotechnology, genetics, molecular biology, biomedicine, and biochemistry. The global life sciences tools market includes instruments, consumables, reagents, and various other services. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare industry, and the rise of the research and development sector has provided the global life sciences tools market a significant boost in recent years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Multiple Displacement Amplification Market - Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Market

The growth of multiple displacement amplification market will increase as the gene-related diseases are occurring and researcher focusing on the development of the gene-related diagnostic method. Based on product type, multiple displacement amplification market has been segmented into instruments, reagents and kits. Based on by technology type, multiple displacement amplification market is segmented into microfluidic digital droplet multiple displacement amplification, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, DNA microarrays, agarose gel electrophoresis, thermo cycler. Based on by application type, Multiple Displacement Amplification Market is segmented into metagenomics, Ancient DNA analysis, Pre-implantation embryo screening, Forensic testing, and Whole-genome analysis.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sales of Paper Diagnostics to double through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Diagnostics in Home-care Settings Grows

Lateral Flow Assays to Account for 6 out of Every 10 Paper Diagnostics Sold Worldwide. Fact.MR’s latest survey offers comprehensive insights into recent trends and development impacting sales of paper diagnostics. The study offers a deep dive into opportunities and threats prevailing in segments of the market including product type and end-use across seven regions. It also projects demand for paper diagnostics in the hospital segment to continue rising.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Medical Image Analysis Software Market: 3D Imaging to be Highly Lucrative Segment

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Medical Image Analysis Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global medical image analysis software market was valued at US$ 2.91 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2027.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market: North America to Dominate Global Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market was valued at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031 end

The increasing awareness about the benefits of antibiotic residual test kits especially from the food and beverage and dairy industry is likely to aid in expansion of the global antibiotic residue kits market. These tests are performed to identify the presence of any drug in the body and are highly used for checking trucks, RV’s, automobiles, and others.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Optometry Equipment Market: Increased prevalence rate of eye illnesses to drive the market

As global eye care makes progress, the global optometry equipment market is likely to provide viable prospects. Growing research investment, increased integration of automation and smart technology are just a few of the key growth drivers projected to have a significant influence on the global Optometry Equipment Market in the near future. As the demand for speedier testing and rapid results becomes more prominent, high-end optometry equipment is expected to remain in high demand for the purpose of treatment of various hospital outpatients. Faster turnaround times are assisting patients in receiving timely therapy to avoid additional visual loss. When it comes to sale of diagnostic ophthalmic equipment, green spaces are obvious, as seen by the presence of several producers.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market: Ion-exchange HPLC Segment to Dominate Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices market was valued at US$ 1,676.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2027.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Disposable Syringes Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2030

According to the report, the global disposable syringes market was valued at US$ 6.9 Bn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. A disposable syringe is made for one-time use. It is then disposed of, typically into a contamination unit. Various types of syringes are available in the market depending upon their usage and other variables. Disposable syringes are becoming increasingly popular due to their affordability and prevention of infections, particularly blood-borne infections. In terms of value, North America dominated the global disposable syringes market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance by the end of 2030.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Alexandrite Gemstone Lasers Market: Growing demand for non-invasive lasers to drive the market

The growing demand for non-invasive lasers, coupled with the increasing advancement of technology in the healthcare sector is projected to aid in the expansion of the global alexandrite gemstone lasers market. Alexandrite lasers have been worked in the vast majority of the essential designs utilized in strong state laser innovation, including beat and CW, Q-exchanged, and mode-locked systems. Alexandrite is a stone that will support love and sentiment. It is accepted that whoever possesses this stone will welcome more satisfaction and happiness into their lives, particularly the individuals who are excessively occupied, frightened, or fatigued by adoration.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Speech Generating Devices Market: Rising adoption in impairment diagnosis to drive the market

Major advancements in electronic devices and the rising adoption in impairment diagnosis will add a boost to the overall growth of the global speech-generating device market. Speech generating device is the electronic device that permits the client to choose the message which too is spoken resoundingly. Speech generating devices are otherwise called voice yield correspondence helps. Speech generating devices assist individual clients with restricted verbal cooperation capacity to impart adequately and in a simple manner.
MARKETS

