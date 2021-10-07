Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market: Increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to drive the market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report, titled, 'Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027'. According to the postoperative pain therapeutics market report, the global postoperative pain therapeutics market was valued at US$ 11,459.3 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 4.5% from 2019 to 2027. High incidence and severity of postoperative pain, introduction of promising drugs, increase in the number of surgical procedures, and high rate of adoption of pain management in developed as well as pharmerging countries are spurring the growth of the global postoperative pain therapeutics market. North America and Europe are projected to be prominent regions in the global postoperative pain therapeutics market during the forecast period. The postoperative pain therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the postoperative pain therapeutics market in the region is attributed to the high rate of adoption of pain management, rise in disposable income, and increase in the number of surgical procedures. The postoperative pain therapeutics market in Latin America is likely to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.