Generic Injectables Market: Opportunities in the prefilled syringes segment are expect to grow at a promising pace

Global furniture market is expected to reach US$ 949.04 billion by 2029. The same is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% over the next eight years. Growing disposal income of consumers tends to rise at a slow but steady rate in various countries in Asia Pacific region. Countries such as India and China are becoming attractive destinations for setting up production or furniture manufacturing plants due to easier availability of affordable yet high-quality labor force and raw materials. Another factor that is driving the growth of furniture market is urbanization wherein the demand is triggered for furniture among the population in the Asia Pacific region. Countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and India are witnessing economic transition due to increasing demand among consumers to lead a better lifestyle. It has been reported that this transition has led to shift in population from villages to cities that will eventually lead to a better lifestyle. The migration factor has increased the demand for residential and commercial buildings that is ultimately driving the growth of overall furniture market.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO