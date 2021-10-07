Generic Injectables Market: Opportunities in the prefilled syringes segment are expect to grow at a promising pace
Nearing Patent Expiry of Many Branded Drugs Bolsters Demand. The drive for generic injectables has risen on the back of the recent fillip received by the generic pharmaceutical industry, fueled by the nearing patent expiry of several blockbuster drugs. The opportunities in the generic drug manufacturing have expanded considerably over the years, given the robust impetus it has received from governments in numerous countries. The trend is also spurring drug development in the generic injectables market.www.biospace.com
