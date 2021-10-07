CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Healthcare Payer Services Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2025

biospace.com
 7 days ago

Healthcare payer services are services that are outsourced by healthcare insurance payers and providers. The changing dynamics of the healthcare sector are compelling payers to rethink business models and processes to deal with the competition in the market while providing better quality patient care by streamlining the process, reducing costs, and improving customer communication. These are the major concerns for healthcare payers and to overcome the obstacles, healthcare payers are currently outsourcing this service to healthcare payer service providers.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Pediatric Palliative Care Drugs Market Growth at 5.1% CAGR During 2021-2028, Global Industry Growth, Size Estimation, Top Company Share, Demand, Regional Analysis and Key players with Strategy Profiling

Companies focusing on obtaining approvals for pediatric drugs from the regulatory authorities in order to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their presence is expected to fuel the growth of the pediatric palliative care drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, Novartis International AG received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Entresto, indicated for the treatment of symptomatic heart failure (HF) with systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction in pediatric patients aged 1 year and older.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Sales of Paper Diagnostics to double through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Diagnostics in Home-care Settings Grows

Lateral Flow Assays to Account for 6 out of Every 10 Paper Diagnostics Sold Worldwide. Fact.MR’s latest survey offers comprehensive insights into recent trends and development impacting sales of paper diagnostics. The study offers a deep dive into opportunities and threats prevailing in segments of the market including product type and end-use across seven regions. It also projects demand for paper diagnostics in the hospital segment to continue rising.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Assistive Technology Demand for Visually Impaired Market to Derive Above US$ 4 Bn Incremental Opportunity from Sales of Educational Devices and Software

Wayband, Dot Smartwatch to be Frontrunners, Pushing Sales of Assistive Technology for Visually Impaired at 8.6% through 2026. Fact.MR’s latest market study covers recent developments in the global assistive technology demand for visually impaired market. These include trends, opportunities, and threats expected to influence growth in the next five years. The study offers insights into segments including product type and end users across seven regions. It also highlights key growth strategies used by market players to improve sales.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Survey | Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis

Rehabilitation equipment plays a significant role in improving the quality of life of the sick, disabled, injured, and aged population. A comprehensive range of rehabilitation products used by physiotherapists, speech therapists, rehab nurses, occupational therapists, and other professionals is gaining demand, promising the expansion of the market. By product, exercise...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Health Care#Healthcare Insurance#Unitedhealth Group#Request Brochure Of#Bpo#Ito
biospace.com

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast to 2028

The global controlled release drug delivery market is foreseen to expand while riding on the growing awareness about various benefits of using the system. For instance, controlled release drug delivery system helps improve the efficacy ratio of the administered therapeutic. Uniform drug effect, less fluctuation in plasma drug levels, improved patient acceptance and compliance, and reduction in dosage frequency and dose amount are some of the other benefits that a controlled release drug delivery system offers. Moreover, high demand for controlled release drug delivery system catering to specific therapeutics used for pediatric and geriatric patients is expected to augur well for the global market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Multiple Displacement Amplification Market - Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Market

The growth of multiple displacement amplification market will increase as the gene-related diseases are occurring and researcher focusing on the development of the gene-related diagnostic method. Based on product type, multiple displacement amplification market has been segmented into instruments, reagents and kits. Based on by technology type, multiple displacement amplification market is segmented into microfluidic digital droplet multiple displacement amplification, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, DNA microarrays, agarose gel electrophoresis, thermo cycler. Based on by application type, Multiple Displacement Amplification Market is segmented into metagenomics, Ancient DNA analysis, Pre-implantation embryo screening, Forensic testing, and Whole-genome analysis.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bioprocess Technology Market Study Provides an In-depth Industry Analysis With Current Trends & Future Estimations by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Bioprocess Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global bioprocess technology market was valued at US$ 21.9 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 7.9% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Rubber Gloves Market – Know Latest Trends & Forecast for Long-term Business Planning up to 2030

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Rubber Gloves Market’. According to the report, the global rubber gloves market was valued over US$ 2.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rubber gloves are protective hand covers worn to reduce human exposure to dangerous or harmful environments.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
biospace.com

Sepsis Treatment Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2031

According to the report, the global sepsis treatment market was valued over US$ 600 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Sepsis is a life threatening disease caused when a chemical develops in the immune system and is released into the bloodstream. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 1.5 million cases of sepsis are reported globally each year. North America dominated the global sepsis treatment market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

A new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the competitive landscape of the global market for the patient engagement solutions market exhibit highly fragmented structure, thanks to the large number of regional and global players. Most of the players in the global patient engagement solutions are largely focused...
MARKETS
biospace.com

CinCor Raises $143 Million To Fund Innovation in Hypertension Research

CinCor Pharma has generated $143 million from its Series B funding round to support its endeavor to find treatments for hypertension, chronic kidney disease and primary aldosteronism. A huge chunk of the money will go to the research and development of CIN-107, an oral small molecule aldosterone synthase inhibitor, as...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Medical Transcription Services Market | Know the Emerging Trends across the Industry

Medical Transcription comprises software and services in the medical sector. These services comprise a wide range of activities and reports, such as consultation reports, operative notes, discharge summary, and physical and history reports. It also comprises various other reports that can be outsourced or off-shored. These services also expand its scope into the healthcare services, which allows specialty physicians and general physicians to treat patients all over the world. In medical transmission, historical documents of certain special cases are referred to in certain special cases and those documents are used to guide physicians if transfer of patient is needed to be done from one physician to another. Such transfer of patient is done to offer better treatment to the patient. Increased use of these services is likely to trigger growth of the global medical transcription services market over the tenure of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market: Ion-exchange HPLC Segment to Dominate Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices market was valued at US$ 1,676.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2027.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market is expected to Expand at a Promising Pace in the Next Few Years | TMR Research Study

The global market for automated endoscope reprocessors, the important devices used widely across healthcare settings for reprocessing endoscopes and decontaminate them between uses, has gained massive traction in the past few years and continues to expand at an impressive pace. The vast rise in the use of endoscopy and minimally invasive surgical procedures across the globe, coupled with the vast rise in prevalence of a number of infectious diseases are all contributing to the increased demand for effective automated endoscope reprocessors globally.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Alexandrite Gemstone Lasers Market: Growing demand for non-invasive lasers to drive the market

The growing demand for non-invasive lasers, coupled with the increasing advancement of technology in the healthcare sector is projected to aid in the expansion of the global alexandrite gemstone lasers market. Alexandrite lasers have been worked in the vast majority of the essential designs utilized in strong state laser innovation, including beat and CW, Q-exchanged, and mode-locked systems. Alexandrite is a stone that will support love and sentiment. It is accepted that whoever possesses this stone will welcome more satisfaction and happiness into their lives, particularly the individuals who are excessively occupied, frightened, or fatigued by adoration.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

Increased instances of medical errors together with growing inclination among healthcare providers toward offering superior patient safety and care services is foreseen to help in the swift expansion of the global patient safety and risk management software market during 2019–2029. Depending on type, claims management software, risk management and safety solutions, and governance, risk, and compliance solutions are some of the product types available in the market for patient safety and risk management software.
SOFTWARE
biospace.com

Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031 end

The increasing awareness about the benefits of antibiotic residual test kits especially from the food and beverage and dairy industry is likely to aid in expansion of the global antibiotic residue kits market. These tests are performed to identify the presence of any drug in the body and are highly used for checking trucks, RV’s, automobiles, and others.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Microsurgery Robot Market Survey Report | Exclusive Innovations Study Analysis

The global microsurgery robot market is envisaged to rise at an exponential CAGR due to strong technological advancement in the field. The effectiveness of microsurgery robot in the treatment of chronic diseases could play a critical role in increasing the demand in the global market. The development of the global microsurgery robot market is expected to see a rise as a result of the miniaturization of robotic arms helping to avoid undesirable post-surgery effects and complications.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy