CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market: Band ligators segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

biospace.com
 7 days ago

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market was valued at US$ 569.6 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in incidence of hemorrhoids among the adult population and rise in the number of hemorrhoid surgeries due to high patient preference are anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market owing to higher rate of adoption and awareness about hemorrhoid treatment devices. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are potential markets for hemorrhoid treatment devices. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Assistive Technology Demand for Visually Impaired Market to Derive Above US$ 4 Bn Incremental Opportunity from Sales of Educational Devices and Software

Wayband, Dot Smartwatch to be Frontrunners, Pushing Sales of Assistive Technology for Visually Impaired at 8.6% through 2026. Fact.MR’s latest market study covers recent developments in the global assistive technology demand for visually impaired market. These include trends, opportunities, and threats expected to influence growth in the next five years. The study offers insights into segments including product type and end users across seven regions. It also highlights key growth strategies used by market players to improve sales.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Multiple Displacement Amplification Market - Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Market

The growth of multiple displacement amplification market will increase as the gene-related diseases are occurring and researcher focusing on the development of the gene-related diagnostic method. Based on product type, multiple displacement amplification market has been segmented into instruments, reagents and kits. Based on by technology type, multiple displacement amplification market is segmented into microfluidic digital droplet multiple displacement amplification, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, DNA microarrays, agarose gel electrophoresis, thermo cycler. Based on by application type, Multiple Displacement Amplification Market is segmented into metagenomics, Ancient DNA analysis, Pre-implantation embryo screening, Forensic testing, and Whole-genome analysis.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market - Latest Trends and Cardinal Growth Prospects

Pharmaceutical analytical testing services are services offered to several pharmaceutical manufacturers, product manufacturers, and raw material suppliers. The need for increased efficiency and cost reduction by pharmaceutical companies has led to the rising scope for outsourcing analytical testing services. Currently there are a number of companies focusing on providing comprehensive pharmaceutical manufacturing and development services such as manufacturing and packaging, pharmaceutical development, analytical testing services, and pharma solutions. Service providers are also offering several pharmaceutical analytical testing services, such as method development/ method validation, stability testing and storage, raw material testing, residual solvents, dissolution, retrospective method validation, and extractable/leachable testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Bioprocess Technology Market Study Provides an In-depth Industry Analysis With Current Trends & Future Estimations by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Bioprocess Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global bioprocess technology market was valued at US$ 21.9 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 7.9% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Segment#Middle East Africa
biospace.com

Life Sciences Tools Market to Witness Excellent Revenue Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast by 2024

Life science refers to a branch of science that studies organisms and microorganisms. It is an umbrella term of wide range of fields such as cell biology, biotechnology, genetics, molecular biology, biomedicine, and biochemistry. The global life sciences tools market includes instruments, consumables, reagents, and various other services. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare industry, and the rise of the research and development sector has provided the global life sciences tools market a significant boost in recent years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Survey | Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis

Rehabilitation equipment plays a significant role in improving the quality of life of the sick, disabled, injured, and aged population. A comprehensive range of rehabilitation products used by physiotherapists, speech therapists, rehab nurses, occupational therapists, and other professionals is gaining demand, promising the expansion of the market. By product, exercise...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sepsis Treatment Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2031

According to the report, the global sepsis treatment market was valued over US$ 600 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Sepsis is a life threatening disease caused when a chemical develops in the immune system and is released into the bloodstream. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 1.5 million cases of sepsis are reported globally each year. North America dominated the global sepsis treatment market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Global Industry Analysts
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
chatsports.com

Luxury Folding Carton Market projected to see huge profits during the forecast period

Trends Market Research has introduced the addition of a new report entitled Global Luxury Folding Carton Market Growth 2021-2027 includes the regional and global market facts, which is estimated to acquire moneymaking valuation over the forecast length from 2021 to 2027. The file explains the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global Radon Fans enterprise developments are.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Biomarkers Market is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2021-2027) | Medtronic plc, BG Medicine, Inc.

A biomarker is basically a molecular marker which is a piece of DNA or RNA sequence that can be detected by a test and then compared to another sample. If the sample from which the marker is extracted comes from an individual’s diseased heart, for instance, the concentration of the biomarker will reflect the level of inflammation present in the person’s heart. However, some biomarkers cannot detect any disorder if the sequence is not specific to a particular type of cell or tissue. This is what makes a good biological marker, such as a gene or a molecular replicon. There are many different types of biomarkers, including some which are specific to cancer, infection, and diabetes.
CANCER
biospace.com

Alexandrite Gemstone Lasers Market: Growing demand for non-invasive lasers to drive the market

The growing demand for non-invasive lasers, coupled with the increasing advancement of technology in the healthcare sector is projected to aid in the expansion of the global alexandrite gemstone lasers market. Alexandrite lasers have been worked in the vast majority of the essential designs utilized in strong state laser innovation, including beat and CW, Q-exchanged, and mode-locked systems. Alexandrite is a stone that will support love and sentiment. It is accepted that whoever possesses this stone will welcome more satisfaction and happiness into their lives, particularly the individuals who are excessively occupied, frightened, or fatigued by adoration.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market is expected to Expand at a Promising Pace in the Next Few Years | TMR Research Study

The global market for automated endoscope reprocessors, the important devices used widely across healthcare settings for reprocessing endoscopes and decontaminate them between uses, has gained massive traction in the past few years and continues to expand at an impressive pace. The vast rise in the use of endoscopy and minimally invasive surgical procedures across the globe, coupled with the vast rise in prevalence of a number of infectious diseases are all contributing to the increased demand for effective automated endoscope reprocessors globally.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Speech Generating Devices Market: Rising adoption in impairment diagnosis to drive the market

Major advancements in electronic devices and the rising adoption in impairment diagnosis will add a boost to the overall growth of the global speech-generating device market. Speech generating device is the electronic device that permits the client to choose the message which too is spoken resoundingly. Speech generating devices are otherwise called voice yield correspondence helps. Speech generating devices assist individual clients with restricted verbal cooperation capacity to impart adequately and in a simple manner.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031 end

The increasing awareness about the benefits of antibiotic residual test kits especially from the food and beverage and dairy industry is likely to aid in expansion of the global antibiotic residue kits market. These tests are performed to identify the presence of any drug in the body and are highly used for checking trucks, RV’s, automobiles, and others.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Disposable Syringes Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2030

According to the report, the global disposable syringes market was valued at US$ 6.9 Bn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. A disposable syringe is made for one-time use. It is then disposed of, typically into a contamination unit. Various types of syringes are available in the market depending upon their usage and other variables. Disposable syringes are becoming increasingly popular due to their affordability and prevention of infections, particularly blood-borne infections. In terms of value, North America dominated the global disposable syringes market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance by the end of 2030.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market: North America to Dominate Global Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market was valued at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Transcription Services Market | Know the Emerging Trends across the Industry

Medical Transcription comprises software and services in the medical sector. These services comprise a wide range of activities and reports, such as consultation reports, operative notes, discharge summary, and physical and history reports. It also comprises various other reports that can be outsourced or off-shored. These services also expand its scope into the healthcare services, which allows specialty physicians and general physicians to treat patients all over the world. In medical transmission, historical documents of certain special cases are referred to in certain special cases and those documents are used to guide physicians if transfer of patient is needed to be done from one physician to another. Such transfer of patient is done to offer better treatment to the patient. Increased use of these services is likely to trigger growth of the global medical transcription services market over the tenure of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market: Ion-exchange HPLC Segment to Dominate Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices market was valued at US$ 1,676.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2027.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy