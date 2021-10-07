Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market: Band ligators segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market was valued at US$ 569.6 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in incidence of hemorrhoids among the adult population and rise in the number of hemorrhoid surgeries due to high patient preference are anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market owing to higher rate of adoption and awareness about hemorrhoid treatment devices. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are potential markets for hemorrhoid treatment devices. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026.www.biospace.com
