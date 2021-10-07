CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrett's Esophagus Treatment Market Growth to Remain Steady during the Forecast Period

biospace.com
 7 days ago

Barrett’s esophagus is one of the major complications of gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD) in which the normal squamous tissue lining the esophagus changes to the tissue resembling that of the intestine lining. This disease is caused by the damage to the esophagus from the chronic backwash of stomach contents (like enzymes and acid) that occurs with abnormal reflux. Over 10% of individuals with GERD develop Barrett’s esophagus.

www.biospace.com

Medagadget.com

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market is Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2029 to 2027

The spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is prognosticated to bring profitable growth during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The growing incidence of various genetic disorders such as neurological disorders, cancer, and others will bring tremendous growth prospects for the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Technological advancements in the genetic engineering space will also play a vital role in the growth of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dosimetry Market Size to Expand Lucratively during the Forecast Period 2020 to 2030

Dosimetry refers to a technique utilized to measure the dosage of medicines as well as the ionizing radiation received by an individual. In recent years, there is remarkable increase in cases of cardiovascular diseases, skin cancers, and other neurology-related diseases. Thus, the world is witnessing increased rate of installation of SPECT and PET scanners, which are utilized for the diagnosis of these diseases. This factor is impacting positively on the expansion of the global dosimetry market during 2020–2030.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market: Band ligators segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market was valued at US$ 569.6 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in incidence of hemorrhoids among the adult population and rise in the number of hemorrhoid surgeries due to high patient preference are anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market owing to higher rate of adoption and awareness about hemorrhoid treatment devices. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are potential markets for hemorrhoid treatment devices. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Set to Surge Significantly by 2026 end

The global pharmaceutical logistics market involves a very complex operational process, which is essential as pharmaceuticals are an integral part of the health care industry. A pharmaceutical logistics chain is not like other regular logistics chains in terms of type of products, complexity, and cost. Availability and accessibility of pharmaceuticals are of importance for both companies as well as governments. There is no other product apart from pharmaceuticals that has as high a risk of contamination, sterilization, or instability of ingredients. The stability of packages in transportation from factory to consumer is an important factor in pharmaceutical logistics. This process needs to be maintained and monitored well.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Technological Innovations to Stay at Epicenter of Endoscopic Clips Market Growth at 7.3% CAGR

Application in Endoscopic Marking to Account for Over 1/3rd Sales in Endoscopic Clips Market. Fact.MR’s latest report uncovers hidden opportunities in the endoscopic clips market. All lucrative pockets for sales (in terms of application, end-user and region) are covered in the report besides in-depth analysis of challenges posing threat. The report also presents analysis of competitive trend prevailing in the market.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Stem Cells Market: Increased Emphasis on Personalized Medicines to Benefit the market

In the global stem cells market a sizeable proportion of companies are trying to garner investments from organizations based overseas. This is one of the strategies leveraged by them to grow their market share. Further, they are also forging partnerships with pharmaceutical organizations to up revenues. In addition, companies in...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: North America Market to be Driven by Rise in Sales of AndeXXa

Transparency Market Research (TMR) (www.transparencymarketresearch.com) has published a new report titled, “Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market was valued at US$ 607.3 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in prevalence of atrial fibrillation among the geriatric population, increase in occurrence of intracranial hemorrhage and gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and surge in the number of cases of warfarin therapy requiring reversal of anticoagulants boost the growth of the global market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Cryotherapy Market Research Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

Cryotherapy refers to a medical therapy that finds its use in the application of low temperature to a damaged or an injured part of a body. Cryotherapy is extensively used for the purpose of treatment of post-operative swelling, swelling, sprains, soft tissue damage, and muscle pains. This new form of treatment is regarded as one of the most promising procedure for cancer treatment, which is likely to drive the global cryotherapy market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Chemoinformatics Market is Estimated to Flourish by 2024

Chemoinformatics is defined as the application of computers to develop and process chemical data. It involves the study of chemical structures using computational methods and tools. This method involves the storage and analysis of data and inferring the information. It includes the successful designing, organizing, analysis, and visualization of data which is required for pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. Chemoinformatics is being widely utilized in drug discovery & designing, information handling, screening, molecular modelling, analytical chemistry, Quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) and also in polymers, food science and material science. The applications of this technique are in chemical data collection, representation, analysis, database designing, structure prediction, and building statistical model.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Peptic Ulcers Drugs Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2030

Sores that develop on the lining of stomach, esophagus, and intestines are called peptic ulcers. Symptoms of peptic ulcers include vomiting, burning stomach pain, bloating, and food intolerance. These can be of three types: gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcers, and esophageal ulcers. Some of the causes of peptic ulcers are stomach infections caused by H. pylori, alcoholism, stomach cancers, usage of anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin, and smoking. Peptic ulcers, if untreated, can cause severe complications such as internal bleeding and perforation in the stomach lining. The global peptic ulcer market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Lifestyle related factors such as aerated drinks, alcoholism, consumption of fatty food, and stress can cause peptic ulcers.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market - Increasing Prevalence of Diseases and Disorders Bode Well for the Growth of Market

The waves of latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence have touched the shores of almost all sectors and businesses. The genomics sector is no exception. The growing penetration of the latest technologies across the genomics sector will bring prove to be a major growth contributor for the Artificial Intelligence in genomics market through the assessment period of 2020-2030.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market: Rising prevalence of gastric cancer to drive the market

Global Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market: Overview. Players in the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market are constantly taking initiative to meet the shifting requirements of the field. They are also investing heavily for the purpose of developing novel drug delivery systems for gastroretentive drugs. The research report on global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market forecasts and analyzes the industry data at international as well as regional levels. It offers an all-inclusive and precise overview of the existing structure of the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Mesh Nozzle Plates Market Size will Grow Profitably in the Near Future

Mesh nozzle plates form a key structure in range of liquid and gases dispensing technologies used for industrial and commercial products. The dispensing mechanism find growing application in nebulizer meshes, fuel injection nozzle plates for automotive, apertures for pharmaceutical product, and flow control discs. The growth of the mesh nozzle plates market is driven by need for advanced dispensing technologies, increasingly to meet the emerging safety product characteristics in ventilators and nebulizers.
AGRICULTURE
biospace.com

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Increase in the prevalence of uterine fibroids in women to drive the market

Global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Overview. Increase in the prevalence of uterine fibroids in women is anticipated to bolster the growth of the global laparoscopic power morcellators market in coming years. Uterine fibroids can lead to severe conditions such as uterine bleeding, dysmenorrhea, abdominal or pelvic pressure, and amenorrhea. Products in the global laparoscopic power morcellators market are used during hysterectomy or fibroid removal procedures in order to cut the tissues into smaller sections.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dermal Fillers Market: Hyaluronic Acid Segment to Expand at a Robust CAGR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has Published a new report titled, “Dermal Fillers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global dermal fillers market was valued at US$ 2,584.9 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2026. Expansion of the market can be attributed to technological advances leading to the development of newer hyaluronic acid dermal fillers with higher efficiency and long-lasting abilities, marketing strategies employed by market players, increasing awareness about these products on social media, and rising fad of anti-aging among people.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Spine Devices Market: Surge in Prevalence of Degenerative Spine Disorders to Drive the Market

Surge in prevalence of degenerative spine disorders is expected to create prominent sales opportunities for players in the global spine devices market during the forecast period 2021–2031. Spinal biologics, spinal fusion devices, non-fusion devices, spinal bone growth stimulators, and vertebral compression fracture treatment devices are some of the key products...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Telestroke Services Market: Rising instances of stroke cases across the world are driving the demand in the market

Solutions from the global telestroke services market are a sub-segment of telemedicine. They are most commonly used for medical assistance as well as consultations in rural areas. Services in the global telestroke services market are used to facilitate patients in underserviced clinics and hospitals with an acute stroke. Solutions in the global telestroke services market provide various benefits including giving appraisals, analysis, and administration along with gibing fundamental demeanour leadership to affected individuals with an intense stroke.
MARKETS
baltimorenews.net

Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market to be Driven by increasing prevalence of obesity among the population in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global stretch marks treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like treatment, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Newborn Screening Market: Dry Blood Spot Test to be Highly Lucrative Test Type

According to the report, the global newborn screening market was valued at ~US$ 940 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2021 to 2031. Newborn screening is a preventive pediatric screening test conducted to diagnose congenital or inborn abnormalities of metabolism in order to identify the disease. Newborn screening helps in the early detection of serious genetic diseases, which may result in disability or death if not treated at the initial stage. Different types of instrument and assay kits are used in the diagnosis of newborn disorders. Hearing screening devices and pulse oximeter are regularly used in the diagnosis of newborn disorders.
MARKETS

