CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

ENT Devices Market Survey | Demand for Cosmetic ENT Procedures is Observing Considerable Popularity

biospace.com
 7 days ago

The ENT devices market is estimated to observe considerable growth during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The rising incidences of ENT-related diseases coupled with a rise in the geriatric population will set the stage for the growth of the ENT devices market. As per the findings by the World health...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Assistive Technology Demand for Visually Impaired Market to Derive Above US$ 4 Bn Incremental Opportunity from Sales of Educational Devices and Software

Wayband, Dot Smartwatch to be Frontrunners, Pushing Sales of Assistive Technology for Visually Impaired at 8.6% through 2026. Fact.MR’s latest market study covers recent developments in the global assistive technology demand for visually impaired market. These include trends, opportunities, and threats expected to influence growth in the next five years. The study offers insights into segments including product type and end users across seven regions. It also highlights key growth strategies used by market players to improve sales.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Rubber Gloves Market – Know Latest Trends & Forecast for Long-term Business Planning up to 2030

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Rubber Gloves Market’. According to the report, the global rubber gloves market was valued over US$ 2.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rubber gloves are protective hand covers worn to reduce human exposure to dangerous or harmful environments.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market - Latest Trends and Cardinal Growth Prospects

Pharmaceutical analytical testing services are services offered to several pharmaceutical manufacturers, product manufacturers, and raw material suppliers. The need for increased efficiency and cost reduction by pharmaceutical companies has led to the rising scope for outsourcing analytical testing services. Currently there are a number of companies focusing on providing comprehensive pharmaceutical manufacturing and development services such as manufacturing and packaging, pharmaceutical development, analytical testing services, and pharma solutions. Service providers are also offering several pharmaceutical analytical testing services, such as method development/ method validation, stability testing and storage, raw material testing, residual solvents, dissolution, retrospective method validation, and extractable/leachable testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Devices#Market Research#Ent#Market Trends#Otoplasty
biospace.com

Multiple Displacement Amplification Market - Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Market

The growth of multiple displacement amplification market will increase as the gene-related diseases are occurring and researcher focusing on the development of the gene-related diagnostic method. Based on product type, multiple displacement amplification market has been segmented into instruments, reagents and kits. Based on by technology type, multiple displacement amplification market is segmented into microfluidic digital droplet multiple displacement amplification, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, DNA microarrays, agarose gel electrophoresis, thermo cycler. Based on by application type, Multiple Displacement Amplification Market is segmented into metagenomics, Ancient DNA analysis, Pre-implantation embryo screening, Forensic testing, and Whole-genome analysis.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast to 2028

The global controlled release drug delivery market is foreseen to expand while riding on the growing awareness about various benefits of using the system. For instance, controlled release drug delivery system helps improve the efficacy ratio of the administered therapeutic. Uniform drug effect, less fluctuation in plasma drug levels, improved patient acceptance and compliance, and reduction in dosage frequency and dose amount are some of the other benefits that a controlled release drug delivery system offers. Moreover, high demand for controlled release drug delivery system catering to specific therapeutics used for pediatric and geriatric patients is expected to augur well for the global market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Sales of Paper Diagnostics to double through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Diagnostics in Home-care Settings Grows

Lateral Flow Assays to Account for 6 out of Every 10 Paper Diagnostics Sold Worldwide. Fact.MR’s latest survey offers comprehensive insights into recent trends and development impacting sales of paper diagnostics. The study offers a deep dive into opportunities and threats prevailing in segments of the market including product type and end-use across seven regions. It also projects demand for paper diagnostics in the hospital segment to continue rising.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Alexandrite Gemstone Lasers Market: Growing demand for non-invasive lasers to drive the market

The growing demand for non-invasive lasers, coupled with the increasing advancement of technology in the healthcare sector is projected to aid in the expansion of the global alexandrite gemstone lasers market. Alexandrite lasers have been worked in the vast majority of the essential designs utilized in strong state laser innovation, including beat and CW, Q-exchanged, and mode-locked systems. Alexandrite is a stone that will support love and sentiment. It is accepted that whoever possesses this stone will welcome more satisfaction and happiness into their lives, particularly the individuals who are excessively occupied, frightened, or fatigued by adoration.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031 end

The increasing awareness about the benefits of antibiotic residual test kits especially from the food and beverage and dairy industry is likely to aid in expansion of the global antibiotic residue kits market. These tests are performed to identify the presence of any drug in the body and are highly used for checking trucks, RV’s, automobiles, and others.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Disposable Syringes Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2030

According to the report, the global disposable syringes market was valued at US$ 6.9 Bn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. A disposable syringe is made for one-time use. It is then disposed of, typically into a contamination unit. Various types of syringes are available in the market depending upon their usage and other variables. Disposable syringes are becoming increasingly popular due to their affordability and prevention of infections, particularly blood-borne infections. In terms of value, North America dominated the global disposable syringes market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance by the end of 2030.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Image Analysis Software Market: 3D Imaging to be Highly Lucrative Segment

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Medical Image Analysis Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global medical image analysis software market was valued at US$ 2.91 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2027.
COMPUTERS
biospace.com

Speech Generating Devices Market: Rising adoption in impairment diagnosis to drive the market

Major advancements in electronic devices and the rising adoption in impairment diagnosis will add a boost to the overall growth of the global speech-generating device market. Speech generating device is the electronic device that permits the client to choose the message which too is spoken resoundingly. Speech generating devices are otherwise called voice yield correspondence helps. Speech generating devices assist individual clients with restricted verbal cooperation capacity to impart adequately and in a simple manner.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Vaccine Management Solution Market: Increasing Digitalization and Outbreak of Covid-19 to Augur Well for the Market

Global Vaccine Management Solution Market: Overview. The global vaccine management solution market is expected to expand several times in value over the next few years to come. The continuing COVID-19 epidemic has accelerated its short-term growth. Providers are likely to be able to handle workflow operations more efficiently during vaccination drives with the help of advanced technologies.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market is expected to Expand at a Promising Pace in the Next Few Years | TMR Research Study

The global market for automated endoscope reprocessors, the important devices used widely across healthcare settings for reprocessing endoscopes and decontaminate them between uses, has gained massive traction in the past few years and continues to expand at an impressive pace. The vast rise in the use of endoscopy and minimally invasive surgical procedures across the globe, coupled with the vast rise in prevalence of a number of infectious diseases are all contributing to the increased demand for effective automated endoscope reprocessors globally.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

Increased instances of medical errors together with growing inclination among healthcare providers toward offering superior patient safety and care services is foreseen to help in the swift expansion of the global patient safety and risk management software market during 2019–2029. Depending on type, claims management software, risk management and safety solutions, and governance, risk, and compliance solutions are some of the product types available in the market for patient safety and risk management software.
SOFTWARE
biospace.com

Microsurgery Robot Market Survey Report | Exclusive Innovations Study Analysis

The global microsurgery robot market is envisaged to rise at an exponential CAGR due to strong technological advancement in the field. The effectiveness of microsurgery robot in the treatment of chronic diseases could play a critical role in increasing the demand in the global market. The development of the global microsurgery robot market is expected to see a rise as a result of the miniaturization of robotic arms helping to avoid undesirable post-surgery effects and complications.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market: Rise prevalence of melanoma skin cancer to drive the market

Global Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market: Overview. Melanoma skin cancer is considered the deadliest form of the disease. Melanoma skin cancer is caused by the formation of faulty DNA caused by UV radiation from tanning beds or sunshine. This genetic flaw causes a mutation in the structure of cell structure, which leads to fast cell multiplication and the formation of a malignant tumor. Most melanoma skin cancers start in the basic layer of the epidermis, which generates melanocyte pigment. Melanoma skin cancers are black or brown in color. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, 178,560 instances of melanoma were detected in the US alone in 2018. Melanoma skin cancer is considered the least frequent and curable kind of skin cancer if diagnosed early. Timely Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics is critical to the patient's future treatment plan and potential cure, which is likely to support growth of the global melanoma cancer diagnostics market in the years to come.
CANCER
biospace.com

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Increase in the prevalence of uterine fibroids in women to drive the market

Global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Overview. Increase in the prevalence of uterine fibroids in women is anticipated to bolster the growth of the global laparoscopic power morcellators market in coming years. Uterine fibroids can lead to severe conditions such as uterine bleeding, dysmenorrhea, abdominal or pelvic pressure, and amenorrhea. Products in the global laparoscopic power morcellators market are used during hysterectomy or fibroid removal procedures in order to cut the tissues into smaller sections.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market: Rising prevalence of gastric cancer to drive the market

Global Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market: Overview. Players in the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market are constantly taking initiative to meet the shifting requirements of the field. They are also investing heavily for the purpose of developing novel drug delivery systems for gastroretentive drugs. The research report on global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market forecasts and analyzes the industry data at international as well as regional levels. It offers an all-inclusive and precise overview of the existing structure of the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy