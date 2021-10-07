Smart Hospitals Market - How has COVID-19 affected the market?

According to the report, the global Lyme disease diagnostics market was valued at ~US$ 2 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2031. Lyme disease, commonly known as Lyme borreliosis, is an infectious disease caused by the Borrelia bacteria and carried by ticks. The most common indication of infection is spreading red rash, known as erythema migrans, which emerges around a week after tick bite. Different diagnostic tests are used in the diagnosis of Lyme disease such as serological test, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, immunofluorescence (IFA), lymphocyte transformation test, urine antigen testing, and others. The growth of the global Lyme disease diagnostics market can be ascribed to increase in incidence and rise in prevalence of Lyme disease, and surge in funding from government organizations and large corporates for developing Lyme disease diagnostic kits.

