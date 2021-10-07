CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presbyopia Treatment Market Size Projected to Rise Lucratively by 2026 end

biospace.com
 7 days ago

While vision correction treatments for common eye disorders such as myopia and hyperopia mostly bear outstanding results, presbyopia treatment currently available has immense scope of advancement. Presbyopia treatments although available, the results have not been compelling. This leaves immense scope for the development of presbyopia treatment market. The global presbyopia...

www.biospace.com

Las Vegas Herald

US Garbage Collection Trucks Market projected to grow at ~4% CAGR during 2019 to 2029 End:Persistence Market Research

The global sales of garbage collection trucks reached ~62,155 (units) in 2018, as revealed by the latest report on the garbage collection trucks market by PMR. According to the analysis, the garbage collection trucks market is projected to grow at ~4% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for garbage collection trucks from municipal and industrial sectors is likely to propel the garbage collection trucks market growth during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Epharmacy Market Synopsis 2021 Drug class, Diagnosis, Industry Growth Projected at CAGR of 17.0% Increasing Awareness, Size and Regional Analysis till the end of 2027

EPharmacy, also known as electronic pharmacy or Internet pharmacy, is an online retail platform that facilitates the selling of pharmaceuticals by acting as a middleman between clients and suppliers. It provides 24-hour medicine distribution, detailed information on prescribed medications, and pricing clarity. Consumers do not need to go to the pharmacy to get their medications; instead, they may obtain them online.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

ENT Disorder Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Technology Trend, Current Status By Major Key Vendors | Global Industry Grow At A Cagr Of 3.2% – 2027

Otolaryngology, also known as otolaryngology, is a medical discipline dealing with diseases related to the ear, nose, and throat (ENT). Diseases related to the ears, throat and nose can seriously affect the quality of life, and in some cases can lead to surgery such as throat cancer, chronic tonsillitis, severe sinus problems, and ear infections.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Photo Rejuvenation Devices Market: Rise in awareness about cosmetic treatments to drive the market

Photo rejuvenation is another form of facial rejuvenation that utilizes broad wavelength light that is absorbed by brown and red pigments present under the skin. The photo rejuvenation process leads to the distribution of energy to both epidermal as well as deep layers of the skin but damages the epidermis. However, this is abated by the application of chilled crystals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Las Vegas Herald

Global Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market 2021: Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities & Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) refers to a set of emotional, physical, and psychological symptoms...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Medical Oxygen System Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 4,341.3 Million at a CAGR of 7.4% By 2026, North America is expected to witness lucrative growth in the global market

Medical oxygen systems such as oxygen concentrators and compressed oxygen cylinder are mainly used in homecare settings, and are preferred by geriatric patients, who have difficulty in mobility, and depend on a reliable oxygen supply. Common chronic medical conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, emphysema, a common long-term effect of smoking requires oxygen therapy or supplemental oxygen, in order to get enough oxygen. Various type of oxygen systems are used to deliver controlled amount of oxygen to the patients.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Canine Arthritis Treatment Market: Rising prevalence of the osteoarthritis to drive the market

Global Canine Arthritis Treatment Market: Overview. Canine arthritis is a condition of pets that results in inflammation in joints and lead to a substantial increase in the inflammation due to lack of proper treatment. It commonly affects to the joints such as knee, elbow, shoulder, hip and spinal cord. There are various causes of canine arthritis in dogs such as accidental injuries, obesity, and failure in the bone development. Among all canine arthritis, the osteoarthritis is most common. One of the five adult dogs is suffering from osteoarthritis. This rising prevalence of the osteoarthritis is creating demand for its novel drugs. This is the key factor fuelling the growth of the global canine arthritis treatment market.
PETS
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Set to Surge Significantly by 2026 end

The global pharmaceutical logistics market involves a very complex operational process, which is essential as pharmaceuticals are an integral part of the health care industry. A pharmaceutical logistics chain is not like other regular logistics chains in terms of type of products, complexity, and cost. Availability and accessibility of pharmaceuticals are of importance for both companies as well as governments. There is no other product apart from pharmaceuticals that has as high a risk of contamination, sterilization, or instability of ingredients. The stability of packages in transportation from factory to consumer is an important factor in pharmaceutical logistics. This process needs to be maintained and monitored well.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Dosimetry Market Size to Expand Lucratively during the Forecast Period 2020 to 2030

Dosimetry refers to a technique utilized to measure the dosage of medicines as well as the ionizing radiation received by an individual. In recent years, there is remarkable increase in cases of cardiovascular diseases, skin cancers, and other neurology-related diseases. Thus, the world is witnessing increased rate of installation of SPECT and PET scanners, which are utilized for the diagnosis of these diseases. This factor is impacting positively on the expansion of the global dosimetry market during 2020–2030.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Biliary Atresia Treatment Market: Rise in incidence of biliary atresia to drive the market

Biliary atresia or extra hepatic ductopenia is an acquired disease of the liver. This disease is characterized by the obliteration of the extra hepatic biliary system which results in obstruction of the bile flow from the liver to gall bladder. This can lead to damage to the liver or liver cirrhosis and can become fatal if not treated at an early stage. It occurs because biliary ducts are not normally developed in infants. Currently, there is no known cause of biliary atresia. However, various studies suggest that Reovirus 3 infection, congenital cytomegalovirus infection, and congenital malformation might be responsible for causing biliary atresia in humans. Some of the symptoms associated with biliary atresia are pale or clay-colored stool, jaundice, dark urine, slow or no weight gain, mild hepatomegaly, and enlarged spleen. The treatment regimen widely used to treat biliary atresia can be medications including bile acids, glucocorticoids and antibiotics, and surgical procedure. The most common treatment is a surgical operation called Kasai procedure (connects liver to the intestine for the flow of bile) which is successful if performed before the baby is eight weeks old. However, a liver transplant may or may not be needed depending on the future condition of the baby. The three forms of biliary atresia are: type I or perinatal biliary atresia, type II or biliary atresia splenic malformation, and type III or cystic biliary atresia.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market: Rising prevalence of gastric cancer to drive the market

Global Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market: Overview. Players in the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market are constantly taking initiative to meet the shifting requirements of the field. They are also investing heavily for the purpose of developing novel drug delivery systems for gastroretentive drugs. The research report on global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market forecasts and analyzes the industry data at international as well as regional levels. It offers an all-inclusive and precise overview of the existing structure of the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Patient Access Solutions Market Report - Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

Patient access to quality health and medical care is of the seminal pillars of the healthcare systems around the world. Hospitals are increasingly adopting and deploying patient access solutions to streamline support processes, optimize the use of resources, including healthcare staff, and improve the quality of care. Thus, the demand in the patient access solutions market has made strides on the back of the growing focus on improving the patient satisfaction and boost their profitability. The advent of enterprise intelligence systems has been a crucial development shaping the evolutionary contours of the market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Stem Cells Market: Increased Emphasis on Personalized Medicines to Benefit the market

In the global stem cells market a sizeable proportion of companies are trying to garner investments from organizations based overseas. This is one of the strategies leveraged by them to grow their market share. Further, they are also forging partnerships with pharmaceutical organizations to up revenues. In addition, companies in...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Technological Innovations to Stay at Epicenter of Endoscopic Clips Market Growth at 7.3% CAGR

Application in Endoscopic Marking to Account for Over 1/3rd Sales in Endoscopic Clips Market. Fact.MR’s latest report uncovers hidden opportunities in the endoscopic clips market. All lucrative pockets for sales (in terms of application, end-user and region) are covered in the report besides in-depth analysis of challenges posing threat. The report also presents analysis of competitive trend prevailing in the market.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Telestroke Services Market: Rising instances of stroke cases across the world are driving the demand in the market

Solutions from the global telestroke services market are a sub-segment of telemedicine. They are most commonly used for medical assistance as well as consultations in rural areas. Services in the global telestroke services market are used to facilitate patients in underserviced clinics and hospitals with an acute stroke. Solutions in the global telestroke services market provide various benefits including giving appraisals, analysis, and administration along with gibing fundamental demeanour leadership to affected individuals with an intense stroke.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Operating Room Management Market Latest Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The rising focus of cost control and efficient hospital stay worldwide is a prime factor augmenting the growth of the global operating room management market. It is likely to continue doing so in the forecast duration set between 2020 and 2030. Operating room the board is the study of how to run an operating room suite. Operational operating room the board centers around amplifying operational productivity at the office, for example to expand the quantity of careful cases that should be possible on a given day while limiting the necessary assets and related expenses.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Increase in the prevalence of uterine fibroids in women to drive the market

Global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Overview. Increase in the prevalence of uterine fibroids in women is anticipated to bolster the growth of the global laparoscopic power morcellators market in coming years. Uterine fibroids can lead to severe conditions such as uterine bleeding, dysmenorrhea, abdominal or pelvic pressure, and amenorrhea. Products in the global laparoscopic power morcellators market are used during hysterectomy or fibroid removal procedures in order to cut the tissues into smaller sections.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Endoscopes Market Report | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

Endoscopes are mainly defined as slender optical instruments that are used to gain an interior view in the body being examined. As this is a highly common medical instrument and its use dates back to innumerable decades, a distinct endoscopes market exists from a global perspective. Many endoscopes are named after their specific use, i.e. particular types of endoscopes are used to inspect specific body organs and areas only. For example, cystoscope, nephroscope, bronchoscope, colonoscope, laproscope, and others are such specific types of endoscopes used for checking particular organs only.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Newborn Screening Market: Dry Blood Spot Test to be Highly Lucrative Test Type

According to the report, the global newborn screening market was valued at ~US$ 940 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2021 to 2031. Newborn screening is a preventive pediatric screening test conducted to diagnose congenital or inborn abnormalities of metabolism in order to identify the disease. Newborn screening helps in the early detection of serious genetic diseases, which may result in disability or death if not treated at the initial stage. Different types of instrument and assay kits are used in the diagnosis of newborn disorders. Hearing screening devices and pulse oximeter are regularly used in the diagnosis of newborn disorders.
MARKETS

