CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market is estimated to Rise Profitably during the Foreseeable Future

biospace.com
 7 days ago

The increasing use of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) for the treatment of diseases and disabilities of the growing aging population is having a positive influence on the global mesenchymal stem cells market. Mesenchymal stem cells are adult stem cells that are of various types such as adipocytes, osteocytes, monocytes, and chondrocytes. The main function of mesenchymal stem cells is to replace or repair damaged tissue.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlanticcitynews.net

What will be the size of the emerging Stem Cell Characterization and Analysis Tool market in 2027?

The global Stem Cell Characterization and Analysis Tool Market survey report provides detailed insights into the structure and dynamics of the market. This overview seeks to educate the reader regarding the market, the products included in this market, as well as how the demand for the product affects the market growth. The report starts out with an explanation of the Stem Cell Characterization and Analysis Tool market's background, including its origins and its current position. The report then moves on to analyse the demand for the products that are offered by the Stem Cell Characterization and Analysis Tool market, and ascertain the reasons for the same. The report also describes the utility of the product along with its several applications in different end-user industries. The production techniques, as well as the management technology used for the same are looked into. This report on the global Stem Cell Characterization and Analysis Tool market provides the reader with in-depth information about the industry, a competitive analysis, as well as a regional analysis for optimum understanding.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market - Increasing Prevalence of Diseases and Disorders Bode Well for the Growth of Market

The waves of latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence have touched the shores of almost all sectors and businesses. The genomics sector is no exception. The growing penetration of the latest technologies across the genomics sector will bring prove to be a major growth contributor for the Artificial Intelligence in genomics market through the assessment period of 2020-2030.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Patient Access Solutions Market Report - Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

Patient access to quality health and medical care is of the seminal pillars of the healthcare systems around the world. Hospitals are increasingly adopting and deploying patient access solutions to streamline support processes, optimize the use of resources, including healthcare staff, and improve the quality of care. Thus, the demand in the patient access solutions market has made strides on the back of the growing focus on improving the patient satisfaction and boost their profitability. The advent of enterprise intelligence systems has been a crucial development shaping the evolutionary contours of the market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Study Report | Europe and Asia Pacific will hold a substantial share of the global market

The global CAR-T cell therapy market is set to chart stellar growth owing to an impressive CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 and 2028. Multiple factors driving growth in the market, and thus contributing to generation of a plethora of growth opportunities, include increase in incidence of cancer and rising investment in the field of immune oncology.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Cancer Cell#Mesenchymal Stem Cell#Market Research#Rise Profitably
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Set to Surge Significantly by 2026 end

The global pharmaceutical logistics market involves a very complex operational process, which is essential as pharmaceuticals are an integral part of the health care industry. A pharmaceutical logistics chain is not like other regular logistics chains in terms of type of products, complexity, and cost. Availability and accessibility of pharmaceuticals are of importance for both companies as well as governments. There is no other product apart from pharmaceuticals that has as high a risk of contamination, sterilization, or instability of ingredients. The stability of packages in transportation from factory to consumer is an important factor in pharmaceutical logistics. This process needs to be maintained and monitored well.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
meddeviceonline.com

The Impact Of Market Restrictions On The U.S. Stem Cell Biomaterials Market

When choosing a treatment option for orthopedic procedures, biomaterials have become widely popular. Biomaterials are biomedical materials that can be safely implanted or injected into the body and are, more often than not, a form of biologically active tissue themselves.1 Their prevalence in orthopedic procedures is largely attributed to their ability to mimic the structure or properties of osseous tissue. Many products can offer a number of beneficial properties, such as promoting bone growth within the body (osteoinduction), promoting bone growth on the biomaterial’s scaffold (osteoconduction), or inducing the differentiation of stem cells into osseous tissue (osteogenesis).2,3 The orthopedic biomaterials market includes bone graft substitutes, growth factors, cellular allografts, cell therapy, hyaluronic acid viscosupplementation, and even cartilage repair devices. The U.S. orthopedic biomaterials market saw a dramatic dip and subsequent rebound in market value in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. After recovery, the market is projected to see a consistently steady growth in value within the next few years. This growth is expected to be seen across all market segments apart from cellular allograft devices (Figure 1).4.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market: Rising prevalence of gastric cancer to drive the market

Global Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market: Overview. Players in the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market are constantly taking initiative to meet the shifting requirements of the field. They are also investing heavily for the purpose of developing novel drug delivery systems for gastroretentive drugs. The research report on global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market forecasts and analyzes the industry data at international as well as regional levels. It offers an all-inclusive and precise overview of the existing structure of the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Cryotherapy Market Research Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

Cryotherapy refers to a medical therapy that finds its use in the application of low temperature to a damaged or an injured part of a body. Cryotherapy is extensively used for the purpose of treatment of post-operative swelling, swelling, sprains, soft tissue damage, and muscle pains. This new form of treatment is regarded as one of the most promising procedure for cancer treatment, which is likely to drive the global cryotherapy market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
biospace.com

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: North America Market to be Driven by Rise in Sales of AndeXXa

Transparency Market Research (TMR) (www.transparencymarketresearch.com) has published a new report titled, “Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market was valued at US$ 607.3 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in prevalence of atrial fibrillation among the geriatric population, increase in occurrence of intracranial hemorrhage and gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and surge in the number of cases of warfarin therapy requiring reversal of anticoagulants boost the growth of the global market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Stem Cells Market: Increased Emphasis on Personalized Medicines to Benefit the market

In the global stem cells market a sizeable proportion of companies are trying to garner investments from organizations based overseas. This is one of the strategies leveraged by them to grow their market share. Further, they are also forging partnerships with pharmaceutical organizations to up revenues. In addition, companies in...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Medical Cyclotron Market | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

The global medical cyclotron market is forecast to grow at a positive pace between 2018 and 2028. The increasing incidence of cancer and rising inclination towards using nuclear scans for precise diagnosis are chief drivers of the global medical cyclotron market. Besides these, the global market is likely to gain from the rising demand for technologically advanced devices for diagnosis. The rising use of radiotherapy in treatment and diagnosis of cancerous cells is likely to pave way for the market’s growth over the forecast period. As per the World Nuclear Association, nuclear medicines are to carry out nearly 40 million procedures around the world each year. This is indicative towards the favorable environment for the market’s growth.
CANCER
biospace.com

Operating Room Management Market Latest Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The rising focus of cost control and efficient hospital stay worldwide is a prime factor augmenting the growth of the global operating room management market. It is likely to continue doing so in the forecast duration set between 2020 and 2030. Operating room the board is the study of how to run an operating room suite. Operational operating room the board centers around amplifying operational productivity at the office, for example to expand the quantity of careful cases that should be possible on a given day while limiting the necessary assets and related expenses.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market: Serological Test to Dominate Global Market

According to the report, the global Lyme disease diagnostics market was valued at ~US$ 2 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2031. Lyme disease, commonly known as Lyme borreliosis, is an infectious disease caused by the Borrelia bacteria and carried by ticks. The most common indication of infection is spreading red rash, known as erythema migrans, which emerges around a week after tick bite. Different diagnostic tests are used in the diagnosis of Lyme disease such as serological test, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, immunofluorescence (IFA), lymphocyte transformation test, urine antigen testing, and others. The growth of the global Lyme disease diagnostics market can be ascribed to increase in incidence and rise in prevalence of Lyme disease, and surge in funding from government organizations and large corporates for developing Lyme disease diagnostic kits.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Peptic Ulcers Drugs Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2030

Sores that develop on the lining of stomach, esophagus, and intestines are called peptic ulcers. Symptoms of peptic ulcers include vomiting, burning stomach pain, bloating, and food intolerance. These can be of three types: gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcers, and esophageal ulcers. Some of the causes of peptic ulcers are stomach infections caused by H. pylori, alcoholism, stomach cancers, usage of anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin, and smoking. Peptic ulcers, if untreated, can cause severe complications such as internal bleeding and perforation in the stomach lining. The global peptic ulcer market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Lifestyle related factors such as aerated drinks, alcoholism, consumption of fatty food, and stress can cause peptic ulcers.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Increase in the prevalence of uterine fibroids in women to drive the market

Global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Overview. Increase in the prevalence of uterine fibroids in women is anticipated to bolster the growth of the global laparoscopic power morcellators market in coming years. Uterine fibroids can lead to severe conditions such as uterine bleeding, dysmenorrhea, abdominal or pelvic pressure, and amenorrhea. Products in the global laparoscopic power morcellators market are used during hysterectomy or fibroid removal procedures in order to cut the tissues into smaller sections.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Newborn Screening Market: Dry Blood Spot Test to be Highly Lucrative Test Type

According to the report, the global newborn screening market was valued at ~US$ 940 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2021 to 2031. Newborn screening is a preventive pediatric screening test conducted to diagnose congenital or inborn abnormalities of metabolism in order to identify the disease. Newborn screening helps in the early detection of serious genetic diseases, which may result in disability or death if not treated at the initial stage. Different types of instrument and assay kits are used in the diagnosis of newborn disorders. Hearing screening devices and pulse oximeter are regularly used in the diagnosis of newborn disorders.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Endoscopes Market Report | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

Endoscopes are mainly defined as slender optical instruments that are used to gain an interior view in the body being examined. As this is a highly common medical instrument and its use dates back to innumerable decades, a distinct endoscopes market exists from a global perspective. Many endoscopes are named after their specific use, i.e. particular types of endoscopes are used to inspect specific body organs and areas only. For example, cystoscope, nephroscope, bronchoscope, colonoscope, laproscope, and others are such specific types of endoscopes used for checking particular organs only.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Dermal Fillers Market: Hyaluronic Acid Segment to Expand at a Robust CAGR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has Published a new report titled, “Dermal Fillers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global dermal fillers market was valued at US$ 2,584.9 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2026. Expansion of the market can be attributed to technological advances leading to the development of newer hyaluronic acid dermal fillers with higher efficiency and long-lasting abilities, marketing strategies employed by market players, increasing awareness about these products on social media, and rising fad of anti-aging among people.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Chemoinformatics Market is Estimated to Flourish by 2024

Chemoinformatics is defined as the application of computers to develop and process chemical data. It involves the study of chemical structures using computational methods and tools. This method involves the storage and analysis of data and inferring the information. It includes the successful designing, organizing, analysis, and visualization of data which is required for pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. Chemoinformatics is being widely utilized in drug discovery & designing, information handling, screening, molecular modelling, analytical chemistry, Quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) and also in polymers, food science and material science. The applications of this technique are in chemical data collection, representation, analysis, database designing, structure prediction, and building statistical model.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy