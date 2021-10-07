Dosimetry Market Size to Expand Lucratively during the Forecast Period 2020 to 2030
Dosimetry refers to a technique utilized to measure the dosage of medicines as well as the ionizing radiation received by an individual. In recent years, there is remarkable increase in cases of cardiovascular diseases, skin cancers, and other neurology-related diseases. Thus, the world is witnessing increased rate of installation of SPECT and PET scanners, which are utilized for the diagnosis of these diseases. This factor is impacting positively on the expansion of the global dosimetry market during 2020–2030.www.biospace.com
Comments / 0