CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dosimetry Market Size to Expand Lucratively during the Forecast Period 2020 to 2030

biospace.com
 7 days ago

Dosimetry refers to a technique utilized to measure the dosage of medicines as well as the ionizing radiation received by an individual. In recent years, there is remarkable increase in cases of cardiovascular diseases, skin cancers, and other neurology-related diseases. Thus, the world is witnessing increased rate of installation of SPECT and PET scanners, which are utilized for the diagnosis of these diseases. This factor is impacting positively on the expansion of the global dosimetry market during 2020–2030.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Rubber Gloves Market – Know Latest Trends & Forecast for Long-term Business Planning up to 2030

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Rubber Gloves Market’. According to the report, the global rubber gloves market was valued over US$ 2.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rubber gloves are protective hand covers worn to reduce human exposure to dangerous or harmful environments.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bioprocess Technology Market Study Provides an In-depth Industry Analysis With Current Trends & Future Estimations by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Bioprocess Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global bioprocess technology market was valued at US$ 21.9 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 7.9% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market - Latest Trends and Cardinal Growth Prospects

Pharmaceutical analytical testing services are services offered to several pharmaceutical manufacturers, product manufacturers, and raw material suppliers. The need for increased efficiency and cost reduction by pharmaceutical companies has led to the rising scope for outsourcing analytical testing services. Currently there are a number of companies focusing on providing comprehensive pharmaceutical manufacturing and development services such as manufacturing and packaging, pharmaceutical development, analytical testing services, and pharma solutions. Service providers are also offering several pharmaceutical analytical testing services, such as method development/ method validation, stability testing and storage, raw material testing, residual solvents, dissolution, retrospective method validation, and extractable/leachable testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Sepsis Treatment Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2031

According to the report, the global sepsis treatment market was valued over US$ 600 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Sepsis is a life threatening disease caused when a chemical develops in the immune system and is released into the bloodstream. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 1.5 million cases of sepsis are reported globally each year. North America dominated the global sepsis treatment market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Key Market#Dosimetry#Spect#Tmr#Dosimeters
biospace.com

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast to 2028

The global controlled release drug delivery market is foreseen to expand while riding on the growing awareness about various benefits of using the system. For instance, controlled release drug delivery system helps improve the efficacy ratio of the administered therapeutic. Uniform drug effect, less fluctuation in plasma drug levels, improved patient acceptance and compliance, and reduction in dosage frequency and dose amount are some of the other benefits that a controlled release drug delivery system offers. Moreover, high demand for controlled release drug delivery system catering to specific therapeutics used for pediatric and geriatric patients is expected to augur well for the global market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

A new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the competitive landscape of the global market for the patient engagement solutions market exhibit highly fragmented structure, thanks to the large number of regional and global players. Most of the players in the global patient engagement solutions are largely focused...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Life Sciences Tools Market to Witness Excellent Revenue Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast by 2024

Life science refers to a branch of science that studies organisms and microorganisms. It is an umbrella term of wide range of fields such as cell biology, biotechnology, genetics, molecular biology, biomedicine, and biochemistry. The global life sciences tools market includes instruments, consumables, reagents, and various other services. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare industry, and the rise of the research and development sector has provided the global life sciences tools market a significant boost in recent years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Survey | Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis

Rehabilitation equipment plays a significant role in improving the quality of life of the sick, disabled, injured, and aged population. A comprehensive range of rehabilitation products used by physiotherapists, speech therapists, rehab nurses, occupational therapists, and other professionals is gaining demand, promising the expansion of the market. By product, exercise...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Optometry Equipment Market: Increased prevalence rate of eye illnesses to drive the market

As global eye care makes progress, the global optometry equipment market is likely to provide viable prospects. Growing research investment, increased integration of automation and smart technology are just a few of the key growth drivers projected to have a significant influence on the global Optometry Equipment Market in the near future. As the demand for speedier testing and rapid results becomes more prominent, high-end optometry equipment is expected to remain in high demand for the purpose of treatment of various hospital outpatients. Faster turnaround times are assisting patients in receiving timely therapy to avoid additional visual loss. When it comes to sale of diagnostic ophthalmic equipment, green spaces are obvious, as seen by the presence of several producers.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market: North America to Dominate Global Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market was valued at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Vaccine Management Solution Market: Increasing Digitalization and Outbreak of Covid-19 to Augur Well for the Market

Global Vaccine Management Solution Market: Overview. The global vaccine management solution market is expected to expand several times in value over the next few years to come. The continuing COVID-19 epidemic has accelerated its short-term growth. Providers are likely to be able to handle workflow operations more efficiently during vaccination drives with the help of advanced technologies.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Medical Transcription Services Market | Know the Emerging Trends across the Industry

Medical Transcription comprises software and services in the medical sector. These services comprise a wide range of activities and reports, such as consultation reports, operative notes, discharge summary, and physical and history reports. It also comprises various other reports that can be outsourced or off-shored. These services also expand its scope into the healthcare services, which allows specialty physicians and general physicians to treat patients all over the world. In medical transmission, historical documents of certain special cases are referred to in certain special cases and those documents are used to guide physicians if transfer of patient is needed to be done from one physician to another. Such transfer of patient is done to offer better treatment to the patient. Increased use of these services is likely to trigger growth of the global medical transcription services market over the tenure of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Speech Generating Devices Market: Rising adoption in impairment diagnosis to drive the market

Major advancements in electronic devices and the rising adoption in impairment diagnosis will add a boost to the overall growth of the global speech-generating device market. Speech generating device is the electronic device that permits the client to choose the message which too is spoken resoundingly. Speech generating devices are otherwise called voice yield correspondence helps. Speech generating devices assist individual clients with restricted verbal cooperation capacity to impart adequately and in a simple manner.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market: Ion-exchange HPLC Segment to Dominate Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices market was valued at US$ 1,676.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2027.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Disposable Medical Sensors Market: Rapid advancements in the sensor technology to drive the market

Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market: Overview. The emergence of sensor technology and continuous advancements in the technology play a pivotal role in the growth of the global market for disposable medical sensors. Disposable medical sensors are available in various types, including implantable sensors, invasive sensors, and ingestible sensors. Implantable sensors are primarily used in medical research for measuring bodily parameters such as temperature, pressure, and force. Invasive sensors are used to detect chemical and physical parameters by inserting a chord or probe inside the human body. Injectable sensors are in form of pills and are swallowed for tracking health and functions inside the human body.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market: Rising prevalence of gastric cancer to drive the market

Global Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market: Overview. Players in the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market are constantly taking initiative to meet the shifting requirements of the field. They are also investing heavily for the purpose of developing novel drug delivery systems for gastroretentive drugs. The research report on global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market forecasts and analyzes the industry data at international as well as regional levels. It offers an all-inclusive and precise overview of the existing structure of the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy