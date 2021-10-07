CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmacy Fulfillment – A Central Strategy That Can Help Pharmacies Create Opportunity to Realize the Benefits of Expanding Patient Care Services

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic is serving as a catalyst for reexamining the role of pharmacists in delivering patient care. With nearly 9 in 10 Americans living within five miles of a pharmacy, patient accessibility and familiarity with their pharmacist makes clear that there is renewed opportunity for pharmacists to practice at the level they are trained to do.

chaindrugreview.com

PTCB launches point-of-care testing credential for pharmacy technicians

WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has created the need for broad public access to diagnostic testing, and in response, pharmacy technicians across the US have stepped up to take on the responsibility of administering point-of-care (POC) tests. As more states update pharmacy technician regulations to allow technicians to conduct the testing, the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) has launched a new credential to recognize skills and knowledge in this critical role.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTEN.com

The Difference Between a General Pharmacy and a Compounding Pharmacy

Originally Posted On: https://compoundingrxusa.com/blog/general-pharmacy-v-compounding/. Pharmacies are an essential part of the average person’s daily life. At the same time, too many patients remain unaware of the different kinds of pharmacies out there and the variety of services we can provide. Unless you take some type of specialized medication, the concept of a compounding pharmacy might be on the more unfamiliar side of things to you. Compounding pharmacies are different from your average general pharmacies, in that they can provide a multitude of specialized services for you and your pharmaceutical needs.
HEALTH
drugstorenews.com

ChemoCentryx selects Amber Specialty Pharmacy to dispense Tavneos

Tavneos is used as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active ANCA-associated vasculitis, in combination with standard therapy. Amber Specialty Pharmacy will begin dispensing Tavneos (avacopan), a first of its kind orally-administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (also known as ANCA-associated vasculitis), in combination with standard therapy.
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Pharmacy is the ‘logical place’ to provide naloxone kits, says Community Pharmacy Wales

In its response to a government consultation on expanding access to naloxone, Community Pharmacy Wales (CPW) said that community pharmacy is the “logical place” to provide naloxone kits. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC)’s consultation, which closed on 28 September 2021, sought views on improving access to naloxone...
HEALTH
drugstorenews.com

SpartanNash pharmacies to host COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics

SpartanNash is hosting free COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics throughout October. As part of its continued efforts to champion a People First culture and promote the wellbeing and safety of its family of Associates, customers and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, food solutions company SpartanNash is hosting free COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics throughout October.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily Collegian

University Health Services Pharmacy now accepting walk-ins

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State’s University Health Services (UHS), a unit of Penn State Student Affairs, offers numerous services and items at its pharmacy located inside the Student Health Center on the University Park campus. The pharmacy is now accepting walk-ins and is open during the following times:. Monday,...
UNIVERSITY, FL
Advocate Messenger

EMRMC pharmacy earns KSHP Innovative Health System Pharmacy Award

Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center’s pharmacy recently earned the 2021 Kentucky Society of Health System Pharmacists (KSHP) Innovative Health-System Pharmacy Practice Award for a small/rural hospital. This award acknowledges the institution that develops and implements state-of-the-art processes to improve patient care and contribute to the practice of pharmacy. The pharmacy has earned this award for the second year in a row.
DANVILLE, KY
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Tribune Star

Staffing shortages hit Valley pharmacies

Jeremy Heiser has three prescriptions he regularly picked up at a chain pharmacy in Terre Haute, but recently, he decided to transfer those prescriptions to an independently-run operation. He cited lack of customer service and long drive-thru lines at his former pharmacy, especially with the pandemic and COVID testing. When...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
chaindrugreview.com

Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions expand program

OMAHA, Neb. – Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions announced Thursday their available services for the infused medications bamlanivimab and etesevimab, also known as BAM. When combined, bamlanivimab and etesevimab is. a monoclonal antibody treatment authorized by the FDA for emergency use for the treatment of mild to moderate...
OMAHA, NE
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Help us fight joint pain in community pharmacy — become a ‘PJ joint pain champion’

It is no overstatement that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought immense change to people’s lives. Lockdown restrictions have ushered in a shift from office to home-based working and changes in levels of physical activity have seen more people seeking help from their community pharmacy for musculoskeletal (MSK) and joint pain. In fact, a recent survey found nearly one in three people are now more likely to visit a pharmacy for general advice before seeking help elsewhere​[1,2]​.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

6 organizations push reform of pharmacy benefit manager practices

Six national organizations have formed a coalition to transform the way pharmacy benefit managers operate. The Coalition for PBM Reform represents independent pharmacies, grocery stores, chain pharmacies, small businesses and more. It is made up of:. The National Community Pharmacists Association. The Food Industry Association. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation. The...
HEALTH
WNYT

Pharmacies see more patients, some supply shortages

You might have noticed some gaps on the drugstore shelves. Drugstores have been affected by problems with the supply chain. "For over-the-counter and prescription medications, we have seen throughout the pandemic, some shortages," said Central Ave Director of Pharmacy Operations Sarah Walton. "And they seem to come and go. Most of the time, we're able to find a substitute for things. But there are definitely some times where we have shortages that we can't find a suitable replacement for."
ALBANY, NY
cuanschutz.edu

CU Pharmacy Alumna’s career blends pharmacy and business

In her own words, 2018 CU Pharmacy alumna Chelsea Sax reflects on her experience completing the PharmD program and entering the corporate sector as a managed care pharmacist with the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company Express Scripts in an interview conducted by Career Services manager Laurie Sein as part of a series on specialty careers in pharmacy.
ECONOMY
drugstorenews.com

How a holistic approach to wellness is driving innovation

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the CPG retail landscape, driving unprecedented growth and transforming the industry as we know it. New product innovation has leveraged many existing trends, including self-care. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the CPG retail landscape, driving unprecedented growth and transforming the industry as we know it....
RETAIL
dbusiness.com

Karmanos Cancer Institute and KSP Specialty Pharmacy Launch Drug Patient Portal

The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit and KSP Specialty Pharmacy have launched a new website — www.ksppharmacy.org. The new site features provider resources and information for payers and pharmaceutical companies as well as an online portal where patients can refill their prescriptions. This tool also allows patients to see their list of medications, get reminders, and interact with their pharmacist.
DETROIT, MI
NBC12

Understaffing at some CVS pharmacies in Virginia has put patients at risk, former employees say

Over the last two years, employees at a CVS Pharmacy in Virginia Beach have raised repeated concerns over patient safety. At one point, multiple pharmacy technicians told a state inspector that a pharmacist at the store had mistakenly given a patient a hundred extra doses of Percocet — a powerful prescription opioid. Another customer received an antibiotic despite a known history of not tolerating the drug and was taken to the emergency room after an allergic reaction.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mount Vernon News

Pharmacy at KCH has finally expanded.

﻿For several months, Knox Community Hospital has undergone an extensive renovation that includes moving the pharmacy from the first floor to the third. While there were several reasons to expand, Robbi Jo Mitchell-Enderle, director of pharmacy, has long recognized the need for a meds-to-beds service for KCH patients. “It’s so...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
13 WHAM

Pharmacists, patients urge Hochul to sign Pharmacy Rescue Package

Albany, N.Y. — New York's small, independent pharmacies are calling for help. Hundreds of pharmacists and patients rallied with elected leaders Tuesday in Albany urging Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the Pharmacy Rescue Package. Smaller pharmacies claim they are being hurt by 'middle men' prescribed managers who increase drug prices...
ALBANY, NY

