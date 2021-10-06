CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 4: Where Chargers stand after win over Raiders

By Gavino Borquez
 7 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 28-14, in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

After the team’s victory, let’s see what the nation thinks of the Bolts:

USA Today: 8 (Last Week: 9)

“Fun team to watch, especially coach Brandon Staley’s utilization of analytics and the occasional trick play. And the results are finally aligning with the talent.”

Touchdown Wire: 9 (Last Week: 8)

“The Chargers could have made this an uneventful Monday Night Football this week. Instead, they let the Raiders get back within shouting distancing. Kudos to the Bolts for finally putting down their foot”

NFL.com: 7 (Last Week: 10)

“After the Chargers finished off the Raiders to move into a three-way tie atop the AFC West, they received a high compliment from an unlikely source. “They’re going to go places this year,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden told the assembled media at SoFi Stadium after the Bolts’ 28-14 win. “They’re going to be a force to be dealt with.” Justin Herbert delivered another star turn with three touchdown passes, but the QB didn’t do it alone. Los Angeles got huge performances from running back Austin Ekeler (145 total yards, 2 TDs) and the entire defense, which held the Raiders to season lows in production across the board. Fill up that stadium, Chargers fans!”

CBS Sports: 7 (Last Week: 11)

“They beat up on the Raiders Monday night. If the defense plays like that, they will be a real threat in the AFC.”

Yahoo Sports: 9 (Last Week: 13)

“The Chargers have played Washington, the Cowboys, Chiefs and Raiders. All four of those teams have either been great on offense or shown some flashes. All four of those teams had their worst offensive game this season against Brandon Staley’s defense. The Chargers might have hired a good one.”

