The Beaver Falls Tigers defeated the Mohawk Warriors tonight 41-7, increasing their current win streak to 3 games. The Tigers jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter after a few miscues for the Warriors. The Tigers slew down halfway through the first quarter and into the second quarter. The Tigers were able to score once again later in the half to take a commanding 21-0 lead into the half. The second half started out much like the first with the Tigers scoring quick taking a 35-0 lead. Going into the fourth quarter there wasn’t much the Warriors could do, but despite they continued to fight resulting in a late touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Tigers move 3-3 on the year, and as for the Warriors they move to 4-3.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO