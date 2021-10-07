Sky Glass: Ugliest TV ever?
First, kudos for Comcast/Sky for integrating the comprehensive functionality of a modern TV system, but some major black marks for failing to make the sets simply attractive. In my opinion the Sky Glass TVs are a tad expensive: a 65” 4K model will cost a thumping £1049 if bought on a standalone basis. The integration places a hard drive into each set and is able to handle 4K signals. It offers the standard Sky Q-type voice activated instructions and delivers 10-bit HDR images and Dolby Atmos audio via a sound bar and an overall 6 built-in speakers. The core images are QLED which will be fine for most unfussy viewers although – again, in my opinion – will not compare to a well-specified LG OLED unit.advanced-television.com
Comments / 0