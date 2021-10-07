CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sky Glass: Ugliest TV ever?

Advanced Television
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, kudos for Comcast/Sky for integrating the comprehensive functionality of a modern TV system, but some major black marks for failing to make the sets simply attractive. In my opinion the Sky Glass TVs are a tad expensive: a 65” 4K model will cost a thumping £1049 if bought on a standalone basis. The integration places a hard drive into each set and is able to handle 4K signals. It offers the standard Sky Q-type voice activated instructions and delivers 10-bit HDR images and Dolby Atmos audio via a sound bar and an overall 6 built-in speakers. The core images are QLED which will be fine for most unfussy viewers although – again, in my opinion – will not compare to a well-specified LG OLED unit.

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

You shouldn’t hold yourself back from taking advantage of 4K TV deals, as there’s nothing like watching your favorite shows on your home theater setup to unwind after a long day. It’s recommended to get the largest screen that your budget allows, but with Best Buy TV deals, which includes 70-inch TV deals, you might be surprised that you can afford a massive display. For example, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G at $270 off, bringing the price of the 70-inch 4K TV down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
The Verge

This 55-inch QLED TV is available for a stellar price at Best Buy

Perhaps not as impressive as some of the cutting-edge OLED TVs, it's tough to argue with a deal this good. The 55-inch Insignia F50 4K TV is currently available at Best Buy for $450, nearly its lowest price ever. This sizeable QLED panel features a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Fire TV OS allowing for built-in Alexa voice controls. This gives the TV native access to most major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The picture can be enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR for increased depth of color, and a narrow bezel provides the TV with a sleek aesthetic.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the CHEAPEST 50-inch QLED 4K TV you can buy today

Upgrading your home theater setup won’t cost you your entire savings if you take advantage of 4K TV deals, with QLED TV deals now also more affordable. If you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended that your browse Vizio TV deals, with the brand offering 50-inch TV deals like this $100 discount for this 50-inch QLED 4K TV that brings its price down to just $650 from its original price of $750.
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Is Sky about to launch a 4K TV this week?

There’s a Sky event taking place on October 7th and there’s plenty of speculation that the British broadcaster is about to launch its own 4K TV. ISPreview have come across leaks pertaining to Sky’s ‘magical’ event this week, and it would appear that following on from the Financial Times article in September, that Sky is indeed about to launch its own 4K TV.
TECHNOLOGY
Pocket-lint.com

Sky Glass is the no-dish, no-box TV with built-in Sky services

(Pocket-lint) - Sky has just unveiled Glass, its no-dish, no-box TV complete with built-in Sky services. The streaming and content provider hosted a bumper event in London on Thursday 7 October to reveal its future plans - but the official page leaked before the event kicked off. Sky Glass will...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Sony Tv#Oled Tv#4k Tv#Comcast Sky#K#Hdr#Dolby Atmos#Qled#Lg#Cognitive Processing#Nits#Dolby Vision#Sky Glass Tv#Virgin#Bt
TechRadar

Sky Glass release date, price, specs and Dolby Atmos

For the first time in its 31-year history, Sky TV has a television set of its own. Sky Glass is the satellite broadcaster’s first foray into display hardware, bringing the best of its Sky Q set-top box platform to an all-in-one TV. Sky Glass TV is releasing in the UK...
ELECTRONICS
thestreamable.com

Comcast Launches Sky Glass Smart TV Bundle in UK, Is The U.S. Next?

Comcast has announced the launch of Sky Glass, a smart TV tied to the UK’s Sky streaming platform. The new TV will be available to UK consumers beginning on Oct. 18. Additionally, Sky Glass will be launched in other Sky European markets in 2022. According to a release, Sky Glass...
BUSINESS
shortlist.com

Sky Glass: 5 things to know about Sky's dish-free TV

Sky has revealed one of the biggest shake-ups ever to happen to the broadcasting giant - it's releasing a Sky-enabled TV that ditches the satellite dish!. Sky Glass is the first-ever TV with Sky inside and Sky has also revealed that it is "the world’s first TV to be certified as a CarbonNeutral product." Fancy.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Smart TV
The Independent

Sky announces Glass TV with no box or aerial required

Sky has unveiled its own streaming TV which requires no box or aerial installation to use. Announced at an event on Thursday, Sky Glass uses a home internet connection to access TV channels and comes with built-in Dolby Atmos sound and a 4K display. The company claims the Glass is also the first TV to be certified CarbonNeutral. The product comes in three sizes and five different colours. The Glass can be paid with monthly payments starting at £13 a month, and is set to be made available to customers from 18 October.
ELECTRONICS
videogameschronicle.com

Microsoft is bringing back Kinect for Sky TV

Sky has announced that it’s teaming up with Microsoft to bring a Kinect-like camera device to its new line of all-in-one televisions. Sky Glass will be a new range of televisions that have Sky TV streaming built in, as well as 21 other entertainment apps at launch. The TV will...
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Sky Glass vs Sky Q: What’s the difference?

It was rumoured that Sky was working on a TV but Sky Glass goes beyond that, integrating a complete streaming platform into the mix and removing the need for a dish. With Sky Q still available and delivered by a dish, what’s the difference between the two services and which one is right for you?
ELECTRONICS
Light Reading

Sky applies smartphone-like buy-and-swap model to new 'Sky Glass' TVs

Touting a message of simplicity, innovation and marketplace disruption, Comcast's UK-based Sky unit introduced Thursday a set of streaming TVs under the "Sky Glass" brand powered by Comcast's globally focused software platform. Three models of Sky Glass TVs – all of which will be equipped with 4K, Dolby Atmos sound...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Sky Glass review (hands on): Is this the future of TV?

Sky Glass is a revolutionary approach to cord-cutting TV, combining a 4K set with a Dolby Atmos soundbar and built-in streaming, no dish needed. After more than 30 years of delivering content to British TV screens, Sky is cutting out the middleman and venturing into TV hardware itself, in the form of Sky Glass.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy