Yolo County, CA

Local health care agencies work to meet state employee vaccination mandate deadline

By Winters Express
wintersexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline arrived last Thursday for California health care workers who were facing a state mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face consequences. Local health organizations such as NorthBay Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health had been preparing employees for more than a month since the mandate came out from Dr. Tomas J. Aragon, the state’s public health officer.

