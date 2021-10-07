Local health care agencies work to meet state employee vaccination mandate deadline
The deadline arrived last Thursday for California health care workers who were facing a state mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face consequences. Local health organizations such as NorthBay Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health had been preparing employees for more than a month since the mandate came out from Dr. Tomas J. Aragon, the state’s public health officer.www.wintersexpress.com
