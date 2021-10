For the second straight week, Jake Nalepka scored on Banc’s opening possession with a 50-yard touchdown run around the right side to give the Raiders a 6-0 lead. It was the first of his two touchdowns of the day. The Raiders scored again in the second half behind the blocking of Gus Reynolds and Alex Rose to take a 12-6 lead. Banc’s defense played outstanding, not allowing an offensive touchdown for the entire game, led by George Lulgjuraj who made several big stops. Defensive standouts Tristan Patton, Wyatt Spelman and Austin Jozwiak gave him plenty of help.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO