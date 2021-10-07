CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Daily News: Don’t expand the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court with a conservative supermajority began its new term Monday, hearing arguments in person again (sans COVID-positive Brett Kavanaugh) for the first time since the pandemic began, and it will consider cases defining constitutional rights for the 21st century. We’ll have plenty to say in the coming weeks about gun safety in New York, abortion in Mississippi and more. The topic today is not the court’s rulings, but its shape and process.

What Tuesday’s Supreme Court case could mean for Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court will decide whether to revive a legal fight over a Kentucky abortion law after hearing arguments Tuesday. The legal dispute could affect how Roe v. Wade is argued in the future. It’s a highly technical case that doesn’t directly take up the issue...
Supreme Court leaves in place Puerto Rico cockfighting ban

The Supreme Court is leaving in place a federal law that bars cockfighting in Puerto Rico The high court on Tuesday turned away a challenge to the law. As is typical, the high court did not explain why it declined to take the case. Congress in 2018 changed a federal law that had permitted cockfighting in the territory. Individuals and organizations involved in cockfighting challenged the law, arguing that Congress had exceeded its powers in applying the...
Waning Trust in the Supreme Court and a Divided Public on Abortion Converge

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. When the Supreme Court Justices settled in this morning to hear arguments on the technical merits of a case involving a Kentucky law banning a medical procedure used in second-trimester abortions, the implications stretched far beyond the commonwealth and the narrow case about appellate power.
SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Don't stand so close to us

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Get tested. Wear a mask. Don't get too close. Not your typical court orders, but that was the word from the Supreme Court to lawyers and reporters who returned to the high court this week for the first in-person arguments in more than a year and a half.
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case for D.C. Statehood

The U.S. Supreme Court began the new term on Monday with an agenda that includes a variety of controversial issues from voter representation and gun rights to a woman’s access to abortion services. In one of its first actions on Monday, the justices chose not to interfere with a ruling...
Editorial: Don’t expand the Supreme Court; do permanently shift to live audio of arguments

One Justice Missing and Only One Masked, the Supreme Court Returns

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court returned to its majestic mahogany bench Monday after a pandemic-induced absence of more than 18 months, starting a new term that will include major cases on abortion and gun rights. Monday’s first case, on water rights, was routine. But the courtroom had changed since the...
Supreme Court won’t rule on governor’s pandemic authority

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday against hearing an appeal of a decision that found Gov. Charlie Baker did not overstep his authority with sweeping orders to close businesses and limit gatherings to control the coronavirus early in the pandemic. The nation’s highest court announced without comment...
