VMware is proud to be a 2021 Champion for Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a collaborative effort among the public and private sector to increase resiliency and raise awareness about cybersecurity. The initiative is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. As one of 15 members of CISA’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) and a Champion of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, VMware is committed to protecting our customers from cyberattacks and furthering collaboration across the private and public sector to better defend against evolving threats.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO