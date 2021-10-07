Service Agreement Hong Kong

Stripe does not offer banking or other services regulated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. You authorize us to access information about you from our service providers and other third parties, including credit and information bureaus, and you authorize and call on such third parties to collect and provide such information to us. You acknowledge that this may include your name, addresses, credit history and other data about you or your representative. You acknowledge that we may use your data to verify any other information you provide to us and that any information we collect may influence our assessment of your overall risk to our business. You acknowledge that, in some cases, this information may result in the blocking or termination of your Stripe account. Stripe may regularly update this information as part of our underwriting criteria and risk analysis methods. The network`s rules state that you can only accept payment card payments for legal transactions in good faith between you and your customers for goods or services that are free of deposit, duties and charges. You may only use payment network marks or service marks that comply with network rules, and network rules also limit your ability to distinguish by card type or collect surcharges for payment card acceptance. “User Data” means information describing your company and its procedures, your products or services, and customer orders. You may only use the Services to make legitimate transactions with your customers. You know your customers better than we do and are responsible for your relationship with them. Stripe is not responsible for any products or services that you post or sell or that your customers purchase through the Services; or if you accept donations, to communicate with your customers about the intended use of such donations. You confirm that you are solely responsible for the nature and quality of the products or services you offer, as well as for the delivery, support, refunds, returns and any other ancillary services you offer to your customers.