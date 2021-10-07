Service Agreement Hong Kong

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stripe does not offer banking or other services regulated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. You authorize us to access information about you from our service providers and other third parties, including credit and information bureaus, and you authorize and call on such third parties to collect and provide such information to us. You acknowledge that this may include your name, addresses, credit history and other data about you or your representative. You acknowledge that we may use your data to verify any other information you provide to us and that any information we collect may influence our assessment of your overall risk to our business. You acknowledge that, in some cases, this information may result in the blocking or termination of your Stripe account. Stripe may regularly update this information as part of our underwriting criteria and risk analysis methods. The network`s rules state that you can only accept payment card payments for legal transactions in good faith between you and your customers for goods or services that are free of deposit, duties and charges. You may only use payment network marks or service marks that comply with network rules, and network rules also limit your ability to distinguish by card type or collect surcharges for payment card acceptance. “User Data” means information describing your company and its procedures, your products or services, and customer orders. You may only use the Services to make legitimate transactions with your customers. You know your customers better than we do and are responsible for your relationship with them. Stripe is not responsible for any products or services that you post or sell or that your customers purchase through the Services; or if you accept donations, to communicate with your customers about the intended use of such donations. You confirm that you are solely responsible for the nature and quality of the products or services you offer, as well as for the delivery, support, refunds, returns and any other ancillary services you offer to your customers.

Related
cryptopotato.com

Hong Kong Released an Official Whitepaper of Its CBDC

The HKMA unveiled a technical whitepaper on its future retail CBDC, aiming to explore the specifics of a the e-HKD. Following a collaboration with the BIS Innovation Hub, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) released a technical Whitepaper on retail CBDC, called “e-HKD: A technical perspective.” The financial institution expects to come up with an initial view of the project by the middle of 2022.
RETAIL
kfgo.com

China Evergrande share trading halted in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Trading in shares of heavily indebted China Evergrande was suspended on Monday, days after some bondholders said the property developer at the centre of jitters over China’s financial system had missed a second key bond interest payment. Shares of its unit Evergrande Property Services Group were...
ECONOMY
globalconstructionreview.com

Gammon to build four residential towers in Hong Kong

Gammon Construction has been awarded a US$331m project to build four residential towers in Kowloon, Hong Kong. The project is being developed by local conglomerate Chinachem Group. It will include 845 one-to-three-bedroom apartments, located above Ho Man Tin Station. Thomas Ho, Gammon’s chief executive, said: “Building on our ongoing relationship...
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Hong Kong exploring CBDC as part of fintech strategy

A new study from Hong Kong regulators is expected to present initial thoughts and findings on CBDCs during the summer of 2022. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has today released an official whitepaper exploring the potential of a retail-focused central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital Hong Kong dollar (e-HKD).
MARKETS
Benzinga

Powerbridge Launches Crypto Mining Fleets In Hong Kong

SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications provider Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) subsidiary Powercrypto Holdings launched cryptocurrency mining, specifically bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH), in Hong Kong. These cryptocurrency operations will utilize environmental-friendly, green, and sustainable energy. Powercrypto expects to complete the deployment of 2,600 high-performance mining rigs in Hong...
MARKETS
Reuters

Hong Kong dreams too big on SPACs

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has given a boost to the city’s consultation on U.S.-style special-purpose acquisition companies. She flagged the plans for them in her annual policy address on Wednesday. But financiers’ reception of the idea has been unusually mixed so far, even though anything that earns fees while helping the Fragrant Harbour compete with New York is usually cheered. They’re sceptical that the proposed framework will pay off on either score. read more.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Hong Kong takes first steps on CBDC journey

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has taken the first steps on its exploration of a central bank digital currency with the release of a technical white paper on a possible 'e-HKD'. The paper studies the prospect of issuing retail CBDC in Hong Kong, covering both technical and policy considerations, and...
RETAIL
WFMZ-TV Online

Hong Kong Financial Markets

Asian markets are mixed, with Hong Kong's benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande's shares were suspended from trading. The company's filing did not say why, but a Chinese financial news service said another developer planned to acquire Evergrande's property management unit. Wall Street rebounded on Friday, led by companies that would benefit most from a healthier economy. The S&P 500 gained 1.1%. But U.S. markets still had their worst week since the winter. Crude prices fell slightly ahead of a meeting of major oil producers. There was no sign that a spill from a pipeline off the California coast was having an impact on prices.
STOCKS
