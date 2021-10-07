Bears, Devils display rivalry on Midstate TV

With the playoffs just four weeks away, some teams will actually take a break from jockeying for seeding position this week for various reasons.

Friendship Christian is off this week while Mt. Juliet Christian has a non-region game north of Chattanooga at Sale Creek.

Lebanon and Mt. Juliet have a better reason. The Blue Devils and Golden Bears face each other, and being in difference classes, this game figures to have little bearing on the playoffs.

Not that has ever mattered when these teams have hooked up, whether in region or not. Most of their matchups in the modern era (since 1977) have come in Week 1. This one is in Week 8 with both teams standing at 6-1. Both are, or on the verge of, being ranked in the Associated Press poll. That’s not the big issue, either.

“Just the bragging rights in this county,” said Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry, whose program hasn’t beaten the Bears since Bobby Brown’s Blue Devils defeated Roger Perry’s Golden Bears in 2008. “You live in Wilson County, you want to win this football game — period.”

People not attending any game tomorrow night will be watching as the game will air live on MyTV30.

Mt. Juliet at Lebanon

The Golden Bears fell from No. 1 to No. 6 in the AP Class 5A poll after their one-point loss at Station Camp, which climbed a spot to No. 5. Lebanon is No. 11, just three points behind No. 10 Dobyns Bennett. Very few meetings between the Bears and Blue Devils have been between 6-1 teams due to where the game fits on the schedule and the fact the teams are rarely close to even in strength at a given time.

But both coaches have similar things to say about the other.

“They’re explosive on offense playing two quarterbacks and averaging a lot of points getting a lot of people the ball in different ways,” Gentry said of the Bears. “They’re hard to defend.

“Defensively, they’re big, physical up front and got a lot of speed and athleticism on the back end. They’re well coached.”

And there’s the kicking game.

“They probably do a better job on special teams than anybody,” Gentry said. “Some people (place less emphasis) on special teams. They do not. They excel at them.”

Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry has been on the opposing sideline from the Blue Devils since he and his father, Roger, came to Mt. Juliet in 2006.

“They have the best offense that I’ve seen (at LHS) since I’ve been at Mt. Juliet,” Perry said. “They do a good job with the scheme and balance between run and pass. They do a good job getting their athletes the ball in space, but they can also line up and go right at you,

“Defensively, they do an equally good job with their schemes. Their kids have bought into what they’re doing… They make it hard on your reads. They do a lot of disguising.”

Perry said after the loss at Station Camp this game might well be a region game if a three-way tie comes into play. He’s also looking to build depth for the stretch run following next week’s bye and the playoffs. The Bears have one-win Hillsboro and Green Hill (undefeated in Region 5-5A with Station Camp) to finish up.

“We still have Hillsboro who I believe can still rise up and beat anybody,” Perry said. “As much as we want to win the football game this week, a lot of this week has been about getting some of they younger guys a chance to show us that they can eat some of those reps from those guys who’ve taken so many reps — and against a good 6A football team. If they can do it Friday night, they can do it the rest of the year.

“We’ve got guys playing on both sides of the ball. We’ve got guys logging 95-110 snaps a game and you can’t expect them to play at full speed and be mentally sharp playing that many snaps. It’s not fair.”

The Bears are no stranger to the MyTV30 cameras as they typically make one appearance per year before the expanded audience. Perry sees another advantage to live television.

“I’m happy for the TV timeouts,” Perry said. “We can rest a little bit more.”

Perry said his Bears are healthy. Gentry said his Blue Devils are getting guys back, including center Chris Walker, who was back in the starting lineup sooner than expected last week and made most of the snaps.

Wilson Central at Station CampWhile the playoff races go on the back-burner with Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, they are front and center for the Wildcats as they travel to Station Camp looking to solidify they spot in Region 5-5A. They are 2-2, fourth in the region, and 5-2 overall while the Bison are 3-0, 6-0.

“They play with confidence they haven’t had in the past,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of the Bison, who went 0-10 during the 2020 regular season before winning a bowl game against Hunters Lane.

Dedman said the Bison like to run the football.

“They believe if you can win the C-gap (between the tackle and tight end), you can win the football game,” he said. “They do a good job with ball control.”

Station Camp runs a 50 defense with a mix of 40.

“They run to the football well,” Dedman said. “They make tackles well.”

Wilson Central took control (for now) of fourth place by outscoring White County 43-38 in Sparta last Friday, coming from behind despite 420 yards and four touchdowns from the Warriors’ Makaki Dowell, which was hard for defensive coordinator Dedman to watch.

“Thank goodness for turnovers and things like that,” Dedman said after watching the Warriors lose the ball three times. “I don’t think they ever punted, which bothers me most.

“Getting turnovers has been key all year, especially last week.”

Setting Wilson Central’s offense were the sweeps of Jase Neuble, who had 196 yards on just 12 carries, including two touchdown runs in excess of 60 yards.

“We thought if we could get to the edge, we could have some success,” Dedman said. “And that opened up some running lanes for Blake Hobbs and Seaton Hapner.”

After this game and next week’s bye, the Wildcats host non-region Stewarts Creek before welcoming region rival Hillsboro to The Rock for the finale.

“We’ve got to make sure we take care of our business,” Dedman said. “They only one we can control is the game in front of us. Every game is a must-win football game, especially district. Every game matters, and we’ve got to treat it that way.”

Harpeth at Watertown

This is the Purple Tigers’ final Region 4-2A hurdle to clear before their long-anticipated Week 11 showdown at Trousdale County for the championship.

Watertown and Harpeth have opposite records — 3-0 and 0-3 in the region and 4-3 and 3-4 overall, respectively.

After this week, with is the Tigers’ Robinson Stadium finale for 2021 regular season, Watertown has a bye before a non-region trip to Livingston Academy and the showdown on the Creekbank.

“We got tot ake care of ourselves this week, make Week 11 more meaningful,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “The main thing, we want to come out healthy, get the win and go into fall break healthy.

“We’re as healthy as we can be at this point in time of the year.”

The Indians’ schedule is unfavorable as they can’t catch Watertown while Westmoreland is the only other region team left on the schedule. They already have a loss to Whites Creek.

Harpeth runs a 5-2 defense and anything from an I, smokestack-I and spread on offense where the Indians prefer to run the ball.

Hunters Lane at Green HillThe Hawks have become the Cardiac Kids against Metro Nashville teams with last-minute, come-from-behind victories over then-winless Hillsboro and a strong Class 3A East Nashville team last week.

The Warriors, with one win for the season and 0-3 in Region 5-5A, are another team from the Music City.

“I’m just glad we’re putting together some wins,” said Green Hill coach Josh Crouch, whose 6-1 Hawks are 3-0 in the region and ranked 11th in the AP 5A poll, two behind No. 10 Campbell County. “Our kids are fighting to the end.

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished because I don’t think a lot of people had us at 6-1 right now.”

Though this game looks like a mismatch on paper, so did Hillsboro.

“(Hunters Lane’s) quarterback is a really good athlete, good arm,” Crouch said. “I’ve been impressed with (cornerback/receiver Juh’quail Bingham) on film.

“They’ve played two really close games — Stratford and Hillsboro. They were within one score on both. They came out ready to play. We’ve got to make sure we’re on top of our game early. Eliminate mistakes. We started out pretty slow against East Nashville, had a lot of mistakes. We can’t do that against a region opponent.”

After this week’s game and next week’s bye, the Hawks will host Station Camp in what would now be a battle of 3-0 region teams before making their first trip to neighboring rival Mt. Juliet, which is 3-1.

But first things first.

“We’re not worried about future games right now,” Crouch said. “We told our guys this would solidify a playoff spot.”

Crouch said receiver Clayton Nordstrom will likely be held out another week, which will become yet another week with the bye, to heal an Achilles strain.

Mt. Juliet Christian at Sale CreekThe Saints lost a touchdown lead at home in a 27-21 loss Columbia Academy last week, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

“The only way is to run the table,” said MJCA coach Dan Davis, whose Saints have the AP’s Nos. 1 and 2 Division II-A teams in Nashville Christian and Donelson Christian, along with No. 7 Clarksville Academy, left on the schedule.

“Made too many mistakes,” Davis said of last week’s fourth quarter. “Had chances to capitalize. Had two turnovers and didn’t score off them. Threw an interception at the end of the game.”

But this week is a second trip to the Chattanooga area, this time to take on Sale Creek.

The Class 1A Panthers are 2-4 for the season.

“They run the spread,” Davis said of the Panthers. “They throw the ball a lot.

“They got a lot of guys who play hard. They’re not overly fast. They think their best odds are throwing the ball. They do it pretty efficiently.”

Sale Creek runs a mix of a 3-4 and a 3-3 stack on defense, Davis said.