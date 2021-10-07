Fall is a great time to sample soil
If you think spring is the best time to take soil samples, you might want to rethink that. Fall is actually the optimum time to take soil samples for fertility analyses. Fall sampling gives you plenty of time to follow fertility recommendations before planting season. As soon as you receive the soil test results, look at the recommendations for lime and pH, a measure of soil acidity that affects plants’ uptake of all nutrients. If the soil pH is too low, it decreases the uptake of essential nutrients, and elements like aluminum and manganese can become toxic to growing plant roots.www.franklinfavorite.com
