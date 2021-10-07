Fall is a great time to sample soil

It won’t be long now before the beautiful colors of fall show up. If you get excited about the gorgeous display like I do, you can enjoy it twice every year, each time with a slightly different show. Leaves in the Adirondacks always peak before they do in Western New York. A trip up there on a weekend will show you a different display than what we see at this end of the state. The mountains set a different atmosphere and there are more conifers to provide a constant green backdrop for the beautiful colors of the hardwoods, around the last week of September.

