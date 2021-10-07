CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall is a great time to sample soil

 7 days ago

If you think spring is the best time to take soil samples, you might want to rethink that. Fall is actually the optimum time to take soil samples for fertility analyses. Fall sampling gives you plenty of time to follow fertility recommendations before planting season. As soon as you receive the soil test results, look at the recommendations for lime and pH, a measure of soil acidity that affects plants’ uptake of all nutrients. If the soil pH is too low, it decreases the uptake of essential nutrients, and elements like aluminum and manganese can become toxic to growing plant roots.

Jackson County Pilot

MDA providing real-time soil temp data

Local farmers are reminded to check soil temperatures prior to applying fall nitrogen fertilizer. Research shows delaying fall application of anhydrous ammonia and urea fertilizer, as well as manure, until the average soil temperatures reach 50 degrees or cooler helps prevent nitrogen loss, protects water quality and ensures more nitrogen will be available for next season’s crop.
Sidney Herald

Exposing myths of soil and soil health

It was around this time last year that I had the fortune of viewing a virtual presentation from a professor at Washington state University regarding several myths that exist in regard to soils and soil health. Yes I already shared this last year but it is such good information that I thought I would share it again.
Back to the soil

Back to the soil

I would not attempt to guess the number of gatherings of authors I have attended through the years. We’ve gotten to know a lot of writers and publicists, and always enjoy seeing them when our paths cross at another juncture, perhaps after another book and maybe even in another state. Several have become real friends, and that’s icing on the cake.
HeraldNet

Decorate for fall on a budget the ‘Great Expectations’ way

Nothing says “autumn” like overpriced fake plastic pumpkins from a factory in China. Add some orange glitter and, wow, that’s classy. But for those of us without extra cash to spend on autumnal decor, here are some tricks to make your home look like October has exploded in your house without breaking your piggy bank.
State
Kentucky State
Wright County Journal Press

Does your soil have a high pH? Fall is the best time to amend it.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. The ideal pH range for growing fruits and vegetables is 6.0 - 7.0 (with the exception of a few specific plants such as blueberries, which thrive in acidic conditions). Outside of this range, nutrients become less available to your plants, even if they are abundant in the soil. This article will cover some strategies for improving the pH of your soil, including longer-term management practices to keep it in the ideal range.
harlanenterprise.net

OUTSIDE: What makes great fall colors?

Fall coloration of trees in our area is always looked forward to. The presence of a large number of trees having brilliant fall foliage is more unusual than you think, as the only other places in the world with a similar abundance of foliage colorations are northern China, Korea, and Japan. A common question this time of year is: will the colors be good or not? The answer is meteorological.
Pratt Tribune

Master Gardener: Fall is the best time to till garden soil with next growing season in mind

Fall is the preferred time to prepare garden soil for next spring's vegetable garden. Spring is often wet making it difficult to work soil without forming clods that remain the rest of the season. Fall usually is drier allowing more time to work the soil when it is at the correct soil moisture content. Even if you work soil wet in the fall and form clods, the freezing and thawing that takes place in the winter will break them down, leaving a mellow soil the following spring.
agfax.com

Pennsylvania: Soil Compaction Threat High During Damp Fall

Soil compaction continues to be a threat this fall because of high soil moisture content. Field work is in high gear with corn silage being wrapped up, manure being spread, and corn and soybean harvest underway. Several years ago, we did a study in continuous no-till where the entire soil surface was compacted in spring during damp conditions with one pass of a loaded, 30-ton manure truck mounted with road tires inflated to 90-100 psi.
Niagara Gazette

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: The fall 'show' is coming soon, hooray!

It won’t be long now before the beautiful colors of fall show up. If you get excited about the gorgeous display like I do, you can enjoy it twice every year, each time with a slightly different show. Leaves in the Adirondacks always peak before they do in Western New York. A trip up there on a weekend will show you a different display than what we see at this end of the state. The mountains set a different atmosphere and there are more conifers to provide a constant green backdrop for the beautiful colors of the hardwoods, around the last week of September.
Sturgis Journal

Destinations for the great pumpkin and fall fun

Pumpkins for sale begin to appear right after we say goodbye to summer on Labor Day weekend. They are followed by apples, cider, corn shocks and scarecrows, all aspects of autumn and harvest celebrations. Fall destinations usually run through October and fall decorations are perfectly acceptable through Thanksgiving. That makes...
Franklin Favorite

October is Dental Hygiene Month

Taking care of your teeth is more than just having a brilliant smile. Good dental hygiene helps support your overall health and well-being. You can take care of your dental hygiene by brushing your teeth, gums, and tongue twice a day with fluoride toothpaste to help prevent tooth decay. Pair everyday care with visiting a dental provider for a cleaning and checkup twice a year, or every six months. This can greatly reduce risks of issues such as tooth decay and gum disease, as well as other types of health issues.
Loudoun Times.com

Fall Pumpkin Harvest Festival at Great Country Farms

Oct. 1-31. Open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Celebrate fall with pumpkin picking, corn maze, wagon rides, fun family activities, apple cider donuts and more. Foggy Bottom Rd., Bluemont. Greatcountryfarms.com.
sanjuanjournal.com

Fall 2021 Great Islands Clean-up a success

Submitted by Friends of the San Juans. Our islands became much cleaner during the Great islands Clean-up on Sept. 25 thanks to dedicated volunteers on Orcas, San Juan, Shaw, and Lopez islands. Over 100 islanders participated! Total garbage picked up was 2,318 pounds (plus 11 garbage cans and one dumpster). It really does take a village to care for our home!
ScienceAlert

Signs of Blue Cheese And Beer Discovered in Well-Preserved Poop of Iron Age Europeans

You can tell a lot from a chunk of feces – and researchers analyzing human poop that's lasted for 2,700 years have discovered that Iron Age Europeans had a fondness for blue cheese and beer not all that dissimilar from modern-day tastes. A detailed study of stool samples recovered from the Hallstatt-Dachstein/Salzkammergut salt mines in Austria revealed two types of fungi: Penicillium roqueforti and Saccharomyces cerevisiae (also known as brewer's yeast). These two fungi are still widely used to produce blue cheese and beers today, giving historians an insight not just into what our distant ancestors were eating, but also how sophisticated...
merrillfotonews.com

Fall is a Great Time to Find Buckthorn

So what is buckthorn anyways? Buckthorn is an invasive plant that most commonly looks like a shrub, but once mature can form into a small tree. There are two main varieties of buckthorn that are of concern in Wisconsin – common buckthorn (Rhamnus cathartica) and glossy buckthorn (Frangula alnus). In general, common buckthorn tends to invade forest understories and other upland settings, while glossy buckthorn tends to invade wetter settings which may include.
forsythwoman.com

Why Fall Is A Great Time To Stay Home And Get Cozy

Every season has its charms, but fall is hands down my favorite time of year. When the weather starts to cool down, I relish the chill in the air and the need for an extra blanket to curl up in. I switch from iced coffee to hot lattes and thrill at the first sign of the changing leaves. Although it’s great to be outdoors in the cooler weather, fall is also a wonderful time to get relaxed and comfortable inside. Here are some delightful ways you can cozy up to fall in the comfort of your own home.
