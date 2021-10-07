A Controversial Autism Treatment Is About To Become a Very Big Business

Robert Orlowski, MD, PhD: Let’s take on a discussion that I sometimes have to have with my patients, especially in this transplant-ineligible category. Let’s take this patient that we’ve been discussing and assume that the patient gets 6 months of therapy with dara/len/dex [daratumumab, lenalidomide, dexamethasone], achieves a VGPR [very good partial response], tolerates the regimen well, but still decides they want to stop therapy and asks for your opinion. My understanding is that this is not atypical, that often after 5 to 6 cycles, people want to try to stop, which is a shame of specialists in starting with the 7th month. You only do the dara [daratumumab] once per month. For the panel, how do you handle this discussion? What are the main talking points that you use in having this discussion with patients? Caitlin, let’s start with you.

