Every night at 3:00 am, Rina is jolted awake by blaring speakers so loud she has developed an anxiety disorder: she can't sleep, she's too nauseous to eat -- but she is also too scared to complain because doing so could see her jailed or attacked. The noisy neighbour is the local mosque in her Jakarta suburb, and the clamorous sound is the call to prayer. Both are so sacred in Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim majority nation, that criticising them can lead to accusations of blasphemy, a crime punishable by as much as five years imprisonment. "None dares to complain about it here," says Rina, a 31-year-old Muslim woman who is using a pseudonym in case of reprisals.

RELIGION ・ 7 HOURS AGO