CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Philippine VP will run to replace rival Duterte in 2022 elections

tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Manila — Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday announced she will run for president in next year’s elections, vowing to end "the old and rotten" system of politics under the administration of incumbent Rodrigo Duterte. Robredo, a vocal critic of Duterte’s controversial anti-drug campaign and policies that have curbed...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will "prepare for my defence" against an International Criminal Court probe into his deadly drug war after he retires from politics. "I will prepare for my defence in the ICC," Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech released late Monday, in his first public comments on the investigation, having previously insisted he would not cooperate with the court. ICC judges authorised in September a full-blown probe into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. "Just stick to the facts because there are records of it. I am not threatening you -- just don't cheat me on the evidence," Duterte said in the speech, which came two days after he declared he would retire from politics.
POLITICS
WGN News

Philippine leader Duterte announces retirement from politics

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday announced he was retiring from politics and dropping plans to run for vice president in next year’s elections when his term ends, avoiding a legal battle with opponents who question such a move. Speaking before reporters, Duterte said many Filipinos have expressed their opposition to […]
POLITICS
Axios

Duterte to retire instead of seeking vice presidency of Philippines

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he will retire instead of seeking the vice presidency next year after his presidential term ends, according to the New York Times. Why it matters: Duterte said he would not seek the vice presidency because national opinion polls indicated public opposition to his candidacy....
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leni Robredo
Person
Isko Moreno
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Sara Duterte
94.3 Jack FM

Timeline: Philippine President Duterte’s tumultuous term

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has announced he will retire from politics, opening the way for his daughter to run for president in next year’s election. Here is a timeline of some of the key events in Duterte’s term:. May 2016: Duterte, the former mayor of Davao City...
POLITICS
Reuters

Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize

MANILA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see. Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize...
ASIA
US News and World Report

Philippines' Registration for President Closes Without Duterte's Daughter

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' week-long registration for candidates in the 2022 election closed on Friday without an application from President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, disappointing many of her supporters, who up to the last minute were egging her to run. Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, thanked her supporters but maintained she was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Official says journalist's Nobel Prize not a slap on Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration belatedly congratulated journalist Maria Ressa Monday for being one of two winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her fight for freedom of expression under grave risks. However, it rejected criticisms that it was a slap on Duterte’s leadership, despite Ressa being a critic of the president's leadership, which critics say veers toward authoritarianism.Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Ressa, the 58-year-old co-founder of the Rappler news website known for its probing reportage into Duterte’s bloody anti-drugs crackdown, has been convicted of cyber libel and faces other criminal charges which courts would...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Boxing#Philippine Vp#Filipinos#Pulse Asia Research Inc
WGAU

Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for elections Oct. 31 that will be Japan's first of the pandemic. At stake will be how Japan faces a potential coronavirus resurgence and revives its battered economy, and if...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy