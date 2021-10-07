CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Belgium vs France prediction: How will Nations League semi-final play out tonight?

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ulp4m_0cJk28xK00

Belgium play France tonight in the Uefa Nations League semi-finals, in what is their first meeting since the last four of the World Cup in 2018 .

Roberto Martinez’s side advanced past England, Denmark and Iceland to qualify for the second edition of the Nations League finals, while France progressed out of a group that included defending champions Portugal, as well as Sweden and Croatia.

Both sides secured their places last November but have since been in action at the Euro 2020 finals and in World Cup qualifying. Belgium’s run at the Euros was ended by eventual champions Italy in the quarter-finals, while France were eliminated by Switzerland on penalties in the last 16 .

Follow Belgium vs France LIVE

France’s struggles continued in the latest round of World Cup qualifiers as Didier Deschamps’ side dropped points to Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Belgium cruised to big wins over Estonia, Belarus and the Czech Republic.

Here’s all the information you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Belgium vs France?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Thursday 7 October and will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What was the team news?

Belgium are without attackers Dries Mertens and Jeremy Doku and defender Thomas Vermaelen from their Euro 2020 squad but the rest of the old guard returns for manager Roberto Martinez. Eden Hazard has yet to play 90 minutes this season for Real Madrid but has featured in their last five matches as he looks to build up his fitness.

France will be without N’Golo Kante due to the Chelsea midfielder’s positive Covid-19 test, and Deschamps has three fresh faces in Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout and former Arsenal man Matteo Guendouzi as possible replacements to start alongside Paul Pogba, as well as Adrien Rabiot. Karim Benzema remains in the squad and has been in brilliant goalscoring form this season for Real Madrid. Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Lemar have not been included.

Confirmed line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Castagne, Witsel, Tielemans, Carrasco; Hazard, Lukaku, De Bruyne.

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Lucas Hernandez; Pavard, Rabiot, Pogba, Theo Hernandez; Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe.

Odds

Belgium: 21/10

Draw: 11/5

France: 11/8

Prediction

This could go either way as both teams have so much quality, but Belgium’s system looked significantly more convincing than France’s during the Euros and that gives them the edge in what should be a close match. Belgium 1-0 France

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

UEFA Nations League Semi-Final Live Thread: Italy vs Spain

Italy, Spain, UEFA Nations League, Spain national association football team, Domenico Berardi, Sergi Roberto, Pablo Sarabia, Álvaro Morata, Sergio Busquets, Sergio Rodríguez García. It’s time for the UEFA Nations League semi-finals! The second-ever champion of the new international competition in Europe will be decided this weekend, and four Barcelona players...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Adrien Rabiot
The Independent

Andorra vs England live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV

England take on Andorra in World Cup qualifying on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to cement their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of matches...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#The Nations League#Real Madrid
The Independent

Tammy Abraham will ‘keep pushing’ to claim England World Cup place

Tammy Abraham declared he is ready to cement his place in England’s World Cup plans.The striker scored on his first international start for four years as Gareth Southgate’s side beat Andorra 5-0.Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish also scored on a comfortable night in Group I for the Three Lions as they moved a step closer to reaching next year’s tournament in Qatar.Abraham has netted four times in 10 outings for Roma since his summer move from Chelsea to earn an England recall and wants to stay in Southgate’s thoughts.“Hopefully it shows I’m clearly doing the right...
SOCCER
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard to miss Nations League play-off through injury

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard will miss Belgium’s clash with Italy in Turin to determine who finishes third in the UEFA Nations League final four tournament on Sunday with “muscle overloads”, coach Roberto Martinez said.Having lost to France in their Nations League semi-final on Thursday, Belgium face European champions Italy in the Juventus Stadium and will have to try to secure third spot without the pair ranked first and second in their all-time goalscoring list.“Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle overload, the same as Eden Hazard,” Martinez told a news conference on Saturday. “They’re not in best conditions to play....
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Scott McTominay sends Scotland into raptures with late winner against Israel

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time winner secured Scotland the most dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel at a soggy Hampden Park.On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later after the home side failed to defend a set-piece.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First goals for Scotland don't more important than that.#SCOISR pic.twitter.com/Lb2rsGR6kq— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 9, 2021Lyndon Dykes had a...
WORLD
The Independent

Is Colombia vs Brazil on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifying fixture

Colombia host Brazil tonight in a South American World Cup qualifying match at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Brazil’s strong start to their qualifying campaign has put them in a commanding position in the table as Tite’s side look to secure their place in Qatar next year. Colombia, meanwhile, face a battle with Ecuador and Paraguay for the fourth automatic qualification spot, with Argentina and Uruguay currently holding the other two positions. Colombia have beaten Brazil just once in the past 20 years, which was a 1-0 win in a group stage match at the 2015 Copa America. Here’s all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka hails Tammy Abraham after striker caps England return with goal

Bukayo Saka has praised Tammy Abraham for adjusting to life in Italy as the England striker toasted his international return with a goal against Andorra.Abraham missed out on a place at Euro 2020 having fallen out of favour at Chelsea towards the end of last season.He opted to move to Roma in the summer and link up with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital.Abraham has started the season well in Serie A and earned an England recall after being added to Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.The 24-year-old started against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Spain vs. France: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch Nations League Final

It’ll be Spain versus France on Sunday in the 2021 UEFA Nations League Final, as the heavyweight nations take center stage at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan. The Spaniards advanced to the final after a 2-1 victory over Italy in their semifinal, led by a pair of goals for Ferran Torres. For the French, they secured a spot in the title game via a dramatic 3-2 victory over Belgium after falling behind 2-0. Spain will have to watch out for the major threats France has in the final third, including superstars Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.
SOCCER
BBC

Jonas Eidevall: The new Arsenal boss firing Gunners to the top of the WSL

Jonas Eidevall has had a near perfect start to life in north London. A thoughtful manager with a clear ambition, the 38-year-old has made a serious impression in his short spell in the Women's Super League. Having arrived from Rosengard in June, in only four months the Swede has transformed...
SOCCER
AFP

McTominay gives Scotland dramatic win, England thrash Andorra

Scott McTominay scored an injury-time winner as Scotland came from behind to claim a crucial 3-2 victory over Israel in World Cup qualifying on Saturday, while England thrashed Andorra 5-0 to stay on track to reach next year's global showpiece. The win takes Scotland four points clear of Israel in second place in Group F with three matches remaining as they bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Group winners qualify automatically for next year's finals in Qatar, with the runners-up heading into the playoffs. Scotland trailed twice in the first half at Hampden Park to goals from PSV Eindhoven forward Eran Zahavi and Mu'nas Dabbur.
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

282K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy