Official Trailer and Poster for John Valley’s Satire Horror ‘The Pizzagate Massacre’
Archstone Entertainment announces the release of The Pizzagate Massacre. In his cinematic directorial debut, John Valley’s (We Can Be Heroes) The Pizzagate Massacre was the winner of Best Midnight Feature in the 2020 Nightmares Film Festival and was an official selection for Panic Film Fest. This satirical indie horror stars Tinus Seaux (The Pale Door, Putting the Dog to Sleep) Alexandria Payne (Jackrabbit, Matchstick Willie), Lee Eddy (Cruel Summer, Panic, Mercy Black), and Derek Baab (Red Clover, Game of Thrones: Bleed for The Throne). It was also written and produced by Valley. Check out the official poster (released by Bloody Disgusting) and the official trailer (released by Dread Central)!www.pophorror.com
