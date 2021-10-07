CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IAC's Dotdash to buy magazine publisher Meredith in US$2.7b deal

By Manas Mishra, Subrat Patnaik
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

(Oct 6): IAC's digital media arm Dotdash on Wednesday agreed to buy Meredith Corp in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion, bringing titles such as People, Allrecipes and Investopedia under one umbrella. The combined company is to be called Dotdash Meredith and will be led by Dotdash top boss...

www.theedgemarkets.com

stockxpo.com

IAC Is a Better Home and Garden for These Magazines

Your favorite bathroom reading may soon look a lot different. You can thank Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC -0.78% for that. The internet and media holding company said Wednesday it is buying magazine publisher Meredith Corp. MDP 0.24% , publisher of titles including Better Homes & Gardens, People, Food & Wine, InStyle and Travel + Leisure, for roughly $2.7 billion, targeting a December close. The combined entity, run by digital publishing unit Dotdash’s Chief Executive Neil Vogel, will reach 95% of American women, according to IAC.
RECIPES
Bham Now

Meredith Corp., including Southern Living, purchased in $2.7B deal

Meredith Corporation, the massive publisher with a large presence in Birmingham, will be sold to Dotdash, the digital publishing sector of New York-based IAC/Interactive Corp., for a whopping $2.7 billion. Keep reading to learn how the acquisition, which includes brands such as Southern Living, People and Better Homes & Gardens, will affect Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MarketRealist

Dotdash Acquires Meredith Corporation in $2.7 Billion All-Cash Transaction

Meredith Corporation (MDP) shares popped to over $58.28 per share after news that the company’s digital and magazine business is being acquired by Dotdash, the publishing arm of Barry Diller’s InterActiveCorp (IAC). What happens to Meredith shares after the Dotdash acquisition?. Article continues below advertisement. Under the $2.7 billion all-cash...
BUSINESS
WHO 13

Meredith Corporation gets new owner in $2.7 billion deal

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines-based Meredith Corporation could be under new ownership by the end of the year. Meredith and New York-based IAC/Interactive Corp have agreed to a $2.7 billion buyout. The new company will be renamed Dotdash Meredith. Edwin Meredith founded the company in 1902, publishing Successful Farming magazine. Among the company’s current […]
DES MOINES, IA
Benzinga

Meredith Shares Pop As IAC's Dotdash Acquires National Media Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) and Meredith Corp (NYSE: MDP) forged an agreement under which IAC's Dotdash digital publishing unit will acquire the entity that will hold Meredith Corp's National Media Group, comprised of its Digital and Magazine businesses, and its corporate operations (Meredith), in an all-cash transaction of $42.18 per share.
BUSINESS
WWD

What Dotdash’s Acquisition of Meredith Could Mean for Its Print Titles

Click here to read the full article. Twenty-three. That was the number of times the word “digital” was used in a press release Wednesday revealing that Barry Diller’s Dotdash had acquired Meredith Corp.’s magazine business in a deal valued at $2.7 billion. In contrast, “print” was used just twice and one of those mentions was to point out that Meredith’s digital ad revenue has already surpassed its print ad revenue for the last three quarters. So what does this mean for the future of print at the magazines, which include People, InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, Shape, Magnolia Journal, Sweet July and Southern...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

SeatGeek is going public by merging with SPAC RedBall Acquistion in deal with enterprise value of about $1.35 billion

SeatGeek, a mobile tech platform selling tickets for live sporting events, said Wednesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation RedBall Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $1.35 billion. The company will receive proceeds of $675 million, which includes a fully committed private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $100 million, and $575 million held in the trust account of RedBall. Proceeds are earmarked for growth by expanding partnerships into new markets, scaling marketing, for M&A and for technology innovation. RedBall is a unit of RedBird Capital Partners, an investment firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, and investments in sports, media, and ticketing including the YES Network, On Location Experiences, Skydance, Wasserman, OneTeam Partners, Fenway Sports Group, the XFL, Toulouse FC, and the IPL's Rajasthan Royals. Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed SeatGeek. SeatGeek was created in 2009 and targets the $126 billion global live entertainment business. Jack Groetzinger will remain as CEO of the new company along with the current executive team.
BUSINESS
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Dotdash Buys Meredith, Pernille Teisbaek x Mango, The Internet Fancies Emma Chamberlain’s Dad, And More!

Pernille Teisbaek’s latest collection for Mango is here. We can blame our obsession for Scandinavian style sensibilities on Pernille Teisbaek—and now we can take a page from her playbook thanks to her new collection with Mango. The Nordic stylist, creative director, and Instagram it girl has collaborated with the Barcelona-based retailer once again, this time on a collection that brings her go-to pieces to the forefront. Anyone who follows the mom-of-three will be familiar with her love of slouchy suiting and clean minimalist basics with an elevated and elegant twist. As such, the line offers 20 pieces created from sustainable fabrics which can be worn season after season and to any occasion. Take a sneak peek below and shop it online now.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deadline

ViacomCBS To Launch NFT Platform For Digital Collectibles Based On Its Brands In The Spring

ViacomCBS is entering the NFT space in a multi-year partnership with tech group Recur to create a platform for IP and franchise. The platform, to launch in spring of 2022, will allow fans to buy and trade non-fungible tokens. These are unique digital assets increasingly common in the art and entertainment world that are meant to be collectors items and drive content revenue for creators and companies. ViacomCBS said it will draw on all its consumer brands for the tokens, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. ViacomCBS said consumers will be able to pay with most...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Smosh Hires Media Vet Daniel Tibbets As Its First CEO As YouTube Comedy Brand Plots Expansion

EXCLUSIVE: Smosh, the longtime supplier of YouTube comedy videos, has hired its first CEO. Daniel Tibbets, a media veteran who most recently served as general manager for Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network, will guide the company as it looks to broaden its reach. Smosh, which has 45 million subscribers and 10 billion lifetime views on YouTube, found itself in limbo for a time in 2018 when its then-parent, Defy Media, shuttered. Soon afterward, it was acquired by well-established digital studio Mythical Entertainment. Tibbets will report directly to Mythical’s founders, the comedy studio duo known as Rhett & Link. “I’m very excited for this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
