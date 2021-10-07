CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Hood, TX

BOSS Single Soldiers Fest boosts morale

By Megan Skipper, Sentinel Living Editor
forthoodsentinel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fort Hood Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS, hosted its annual Single Soldiers Fest at the Lone Star Conference Center Friday. The event was originally scheduled to take place at Hood Stadium, but due to inclement weather, it was moved indoors. BOSS is a program that advocates...

www.forthoodsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
forthoodsentinel.com

3rd Cav. Regt. dedicates field

Regimental leaders, troopers, past members of the regiment, community leaders and families gathered to dedicate a nameless baseball field, honoring the 39 troopers lost in the 2005 to 2006 deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Sept. 24. Over the last few months, 3rd Cavalry Regiment has been...
FORT HOOD, TX
newportthisweek.com

Shred Fest

For one day only at the Edward King House, Shred Fest happens on Saturday, October 9 from 9am – Noon. In collaboration with AARP RI, the Edward King House Senior Center is providing free on site shredding services. This is an outdoor drive through event. Free and open to the Public. Call 846-7426 for more information.
POLITICS
forthoodsentinel.com

FAP raises awareness, CG signs proclamation

Twenty four people are either physically abused, raped or stalked every minute of every day, totaling 12,614,400 victims of domestic abuse annually, a crisis that domestic violence programs want to bring attention to for education and prevention. The Fort Hood Family Advocacy Program office hosted the 2021 Domestic Violence Awareness...
FORT HOOD, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Service medal awarded to troops

Brig. Gen. Thomas Friloux, director of the Louisiana National Guard joint staff, presented troopers from Regimental Support Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment and 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command with the Louisiana National Guard Emergency Service Medal in separate ceremonies here Sept. 29 and 30. Before pinning the medals to each trooper’s lapel,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Fort Hood, TX Government
Fort Hood, TX
Society
forthoodsentinel.com

FHFH hosts National Night Out

Fort Hood Family Housing partnered up with the Fort Hood Police and Fire Department, as well as many other organizations on post, to host its 20th anniversary celebrating National Night Out at Hood Stadium Tuesday. When arriving at the event, guests were greeted by the smiling faces of many familiar...
FORT HOOD, TX
wizmnews.com

To fest, or not to fest?

To fest, or not to fest, that is the question. La Crosse’s 60th annual Oktoberfest is now underway. Despite being one of the biggest weekend in the city, fest was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. That followed guidance from the county health department. Of course Covid remains with us as this year’s fest gets underway, but the county health department has given this year’s event the green light. With some caveats. They say people are best protected when they are vaccinated, wearing masks and socially distancing. While there is plenty of space on the festgrounds, and it is held outside, it can also get pretty crowded. And it is likely few will be wearing masks. The county health department did throw some shade at Oktoberfest when they recently suggested all large events be cancelled without specifically referring to the festival itself. La Crosse’s Mayor points out that nothing has changed in the county’s guidance. But the director of the county health department tells WIZM News she will be participating virtually, watching the parade on television. Clearly, the health director doesn’t think its safe to be around that many people who may or may not be vaccinated. It is hard to know just whose guidance to trust. If Oktoberfest is in your plans, have fun, be safe and raise a glass in a toast that we’ll soon see an end to this pandemic and that next year we won’t have to wonder if we should or shouldn’t take part in La Crosse’s biggest festival of the year.
LA CROSSE, WI
wuwm.com

Essay: A Pizza Shop Morality Tale

Lake Effect contributor Dusty Weis shares a tense experience he had at a pizza shop. He touches on the current labor shortage and the broader tendency for people in positions of privilege to mistreat service industry workers in his essay, 'A Pizza Shop Morality Tale.'. I’m in rural Wisconsin, I’m...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morale#The Fest#The Boss#Community Service#Boss
forthoodsentinel.com

News Briefs

Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop, a non-profit organization that provides Christmas presents to thousands of children of military families in the Fort Hood community each year, is now accepting applications for this year’s holiday season. Applications can be made online at https://www.forthoodsantasworkshop.com. The application period runs through Oct. 15. Pool closures,...
FORT HOOD, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Central Texas Market strengthens medical readiness

The Defense Health Agency marked the establishment of the Central Texas Market, a critical milestone in once-in-a-generation Military Health System reform efforts to improve the readiness of the force and the health care service provided to war fighters, retirees and military families, in a ceremony at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Sept. 29.
FORT HOOD, TX
phillyfunguide.com

Winetober Fest

Featuring Pennsylvania’s finest wineries and distilleries. You’ll have the chance to sample and purchase wine, plus a day filled with live amazing bands and super fun contests, prizes and giveaways. Enjoy shopping with around 100 vendors artisans, crafters and retail items. Grab your friends and enjoy all day with samplings...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Blade

To the editor: Who pays for universal pre-K?

There has been a lot of buzz about universal Pre-K receiving a chunk of the American Rescue Plan money. Rather than extolling its benefits, universal pre-K was rolled out to the voters as a levy with the carrot of road repair. The levy was resoundingly defeated despite the carrot. The mayor and city council spurned the will of the people and authorized universal pre-K in an appendage to parks and recreation entitled, “youth education.”
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy