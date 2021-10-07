(5PM-9PM Hourly) Fourth Wall-The Bomb Shelter (in LA)

View more in
Los Angeles County, CA
Norway bow-and-arrow suspect was flagged for radicalization
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish man suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack on a small Norwegian town that killed five people and wounded two others is a Muslim convert who had previously been flagged as having being radicalized, police said Thursday. The man is suspected of having shot at people...
Supreme Court signals willingness to reinstate marathon bomber death sentence
The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared ready to reinstate the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court’s more conservative justices seemed receptive to the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
House January 6 select committee subpoenas former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol is sharpening its focus on former President Trump, sending a subpoena Thursday to a former Justice Department official allegedly near the heart of the former president's efforts to overturn the election results. The committee said it wanted records...
Kyrie Irving: Refusal to get vaccinated about 'what's best for me'
Kyrie Irving says he doesn'tt want to lose salary or a chance to compete for a championship with the Brooklyn Nets, but was doing “what’s best for me” by refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine
FDA urges food industry to reduce salt in products amid "growing epidemic" of diet-related health conditions
The Food and Drug Administration is urging the food industry to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt in products amid a "growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions," the agency announced in updated guidance Wednesday. The new recommendations seek to decrease the nation's average sodium consumption by 12% over the next two and a half years.
William Shatner tells Jeff Bezos: 'Everybody in the world needs to do this'
Actor William Shatner was overcome with emotion after his "unbelievable" 10-minute trip to space on Blue Origin's New Shepard. "Everybody in the world needs to do this," Shatner told Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos after he touched down in Texas Wednesday. "To see the blue color rip by -- now...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. The COLA, as it’s commonly called, amounts...
House votes to temporarily raise debt limit
The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
U.S. supply chain too snarled for Biden Christmas fix, experts say
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is pushing to ease supply shortages and tame rising prices in time for Christmas, but unsnarling U.S. supply lines could take far longer, experts told Reuters. Biden brought together powerbrokers from ports, unions and big business on Wednesday to address shipping, labor...
Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
