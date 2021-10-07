CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IT hiring's big miss: How to hire for aptitude

By Julie McPherson
enterprisersproject.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the surface, it’s easy to see IT hiring difficulties as a symptom of the pandemic. 2020 alone was an exercise in roller-coaster talent economics, and some recent reports indicate that hiring is slowing as fears of rising case numbers swell. But to place the blame solely at the feet...

enterprisersproject.com

Florida Weekly

Hiring CHALLENGES

MAYBE YOU’RE A FRUSTRATed hiring manager who has filled the same sales position over and over, only to see employees leave after a year or two. Or perhaps you’re a member of a board that is struggling to find a new CEO to lead a firm facing significant market challenges.
MARKETS
physiciansweekly.com

How to Hire and Maintain Optimistic Employees

The onset of COVID-19 prompted a significant shift in how many healthcare workers view the field. According to a Vivian Health study, only 53% of respondents had a positive outlook regarding the healthcare industry’s future. What’s more, 27% questioned whether staying in healthcare would lead to a prosperous career. Whereas 80% those surveyed in 2020 reported that they had no plans to leave the healthcare industry, that number dropped to 57% in 2021.
JOBS
mckinneyonline.com

How to Hire a CFO

If your business is growing and the crucial, timely financial information you need for strategic decisions isn’t prepared or available, it’s likely time to hire a CFO. But how do you hire a CFO and what are your options? You may not think you can afford to hire a CFO if your business isn’t bringing in multi-millions in revenue, but there are many options available to get the expertise you need. A virtual CFO can help you grow your company faster and smarter and doesn’t have to break the bank. In this episode, we are talking about how to make that happen today with Jaime Staley, CPA, MSA, vCFO, and co-founder of PJS & Co. CPAs. She is sharing some guidance and tips on how to hire a CFO or a virtual CFO for your business.
ECONOMY
littlerocksoiree.com

How to Showcase the Skills Hiring Managers Value Most

While the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 caused major disruption to the U.S. workforce, 2021 had to get itself in on the commotion, causing what many experts are predicting to be "The Great Resignation." The Achievers Workforce Institute’s 2021 Employee Engagement & Retention Report found that 52% of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NBC4 Columbus

Big Incentives Offered for Amazon Hires

Employers in nearly every field are doing anything and everything to attract job applicants. Amazon has more than 9-thousand operations roles available in Ohio, 2-thousand of them right here in Central Ohio. Learn more about their big incentives to get people on board.
ECONOMY
handymantips.org

How to Hire the Best Moving Company

Many people don’t realize this, but a move is one of the most stressful things that can happen in your life. You have to deal with packing up all your belongings and then lugging them across state lines or overseas. And as if that weren’t enough, you also have to find a new place for all those boxes and furniture once they’re unpacked. It’s no wonder so many people are stressed out long after their move is over!
ECONOMY
NJBIZ

Hiring help

When the Murphy administration said the state would subsidize some $500 hiring bonuses and offer $10,000 to employers for training new workers, some of the state’s largest business groups hailed the program as a major step toward stemming the months-long labor shortages. But some employers are less optimistic.
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

How to hire more operational players in the mortgage space

This year’s list of HousingWire Insiders radiate influence well beyond the walls of their individual companies, providing the infrastructure that upholds the whole industry. HousingWire decided to dive deeper into a few of our award winners to get a peek behind the curtain on what defines an Insider, with this Q&A featuring Agnes Standowicz, vice president, underwriting leader at United Wholesale Mortgage.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Here’s how top financial advisors are hiring young talent

Hiring "next-generation" financial advisors benefits firms and their clients. But there are challenges. Top advisory firms on CNBC's annual FA 100 list leverage internship programs, industry associations and client relationships to source young talent. Hiring young talent is imperative for financial advisors. But finding so-called "next-generation" advisors can be a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
chainstoreage.com

Hobby Lobby hiring 11,000 seasonal workers; hikes wages

Hobby Lobby Stores has once again increased its hourly wage — this time for part-timers. The arts-and-crafts retailer is hiring 11,000 seasonal store employees. It also has raised its part-time minimum hourly wage by over 18%, to $13.00. In 2009, Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

How to make your CDO hire a success

Why might this be? In order to find out, Exasol — the high-performance analytics database — surveyed 250 active CDOs from across the UK, the US and Germany, and made some eye-opening discoveries. In this article, I’ll give you a sneak peek into some of these findings, and I’ll also give some practical advice about what you can do to ensure far more success in your CDO appointment.
ECONOMY
techgig.com

Tech Mahindra to hire 30% more freshers; see how to apply

Fresher hiring sentiment across companies is gradually improving, with the IT Sector alone offering 31% entry-level. . IT is the only sector expected to extend double-digit increments with some digital/e-commerce companies planning to give some of the highest increments. Following the same trend, Indian IT company. Tech Mahindra. is planning...
JOBS
Forbes

How To Maintain A Diverse Workplace After The Hiring Process: Part 2

Doug Lodder is President at TruConnect, a national provider of wireless voice, messaging and data services. Now that your company has secured a top-caliber candidate, how can it ensure the new employee will stay and feel like a crucial contributor to the company? Making conscious efforts to invest in the culture and inclusivity of the company outside of the hiring process is just as important when considering the success of the employee.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fortune

To elevate Black talent, employers must reimagine how they hire and promote

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Despite an all-time high of 10.9 million job openings, the fact that nearly 50% of U.S. workers are seeking career changes, and the struggles of many employers to fill positions, Black unemployment still rose in August, with twice as many Black Americans looking for work than were hired. This disappointing news is another sign of persistent racial disparities in employment. It’s also a sign of a missed talent opportunity for U.S. companies—and it’s something employers have the power to change.
SOCIETY
Rochester Business Journal

Local companies adopting Greyston Foundation’s ‘open hiring’ method

At the height of the pandemic businesses struggled, hiring slowed and jobs were hard to come by. For many, the struggle is now over, but another has taken its place. Business owners are lamenting the lack of workers as the economy picks back up. Several local organizations have adopted the Greyston Foundation Inc. model of open ...
CHARITIES
techgig.com

Microsoft is hiring developers & engineers; see how to apply

Microsoft India is hiring developers, software engineers and data scientists for multiple locations. Make the most of this opportunity, check all the minimum requirements and apply. 1. Job Title: Senior Software Engineering Manager. Work experience: 7 to 10 years. Location: Bengaluru. Roles and responsibilities:. Recruit, manage, coach and grow a...
SOFTWARE
enterprisersproject.com

IT leadership: 5 traits of truly digital leaders

Every organization can make standalone digital investments, launch many digital transformation efforts, or even hire a team of digital executives to help them achieve digital nirvana. But actions made in isolation without fully adopting what it takes to become a digital business are destined to fail. The fact is, there’s no silver bullet for building a digital organization, nor is there a clear deadline or desired end state.
ECONOMY

