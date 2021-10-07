CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Odds: Dustin Poirier Favored Over Conor McGregor In Third Bout

By Sam Panayotovich
NESN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s take three for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Saturday night at UFC 264. Each fighter has one victory in the soon-to-be trilogy, but there’s a noticeable difference at the betting window this time around. Poirier is now the betting favorite to beat McGregor. Circa Sports in Las Vegas...

nesn.com

Related
talesbuzz.com

Conor McGregor photographed smoking in Miami

Conor McGregor is enjoying some R&R down in Miami. The former two-division UFC champion was photographed Sunday looking relaxed in a Krusty the Clown T-shirt and butterfly shorts. The exclusive photos, obtained by The Post, show McGregor smoking what is described as a “hand-rolled cigarette.”. McGregor was also spotted with...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Michael Chandler recounts ‘pain, crying’ after UFC title loss, makes pick for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

All eyes will be on the UFC lightweight division on Dec. 11 when Charles Oliviera looks to make the first defense of his 155-pound title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. By then, more than a year will have passed since Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in the cage at UFC 254 and threw the doors to the top of the division wide open. Oliveira filled that vacant spot with his dramatic come-from-behind victory over Michael Chandler in May, but after testing the Brazilian’s skills inside the octagon, Chandler couldn’t help but predict Oliveira’s reign to be short-lived when asked to pick a winner for UFC 269’s main event.
UFC
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Boasts About Being Richer Than Entire UFC Roster

Conor McGregor is back to his old self of flaunting his wealth. McGregor is certainly the richest of MMA fighters, but he is now claiming to have more money than the rest of the UFC roster combined. The Irish fighter who has found himself on the top of the Forbes highest-paid athletes list has decided to boast a bit about his money and took to Instagram to do it.
UFC
mmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Speaks On What His Chances Would Be In Khabib Rematch

Dustin Poirier keeps it real when discussing a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Valuetainment recently uploaded an hour-long sit-down interview with future title challenger Dustin Poirier. The interview touches on a variety of topics, including a hypothetical rematch between “The Diamond” and Khabib Nurmagomedov. While confident in how he would do in a second bout, Poirier was still his usual humble self.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Revealing UFC 257 PPV Total

UFC President Dana White has given his response to Conor McGregor unveiling the UFC 257 PPV total. McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest draw in MMA. He holds the record for the largest PPV buyrate in UFC history with his Oct. 2018 clash against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The “Notorious” one revealed the PPV buy slip for his rematch with Dustin Poirier and it exceeded 1.5 million.
UFC
mmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Admits Thoughts Of Retirement After McGregor Loss

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier says his loss to Conor McGregor was one of the only times in his career where he had to consider his future in MMA. Poirier and McGregor first fought at UFC 178 in 2014. After some displays of the Irishman’s iconic trash talk, which “The Diamond” later admitted had affected him, Poirier fell to a first-round TKO less than two minutes into the fight. While McGregor went on to become a two-division UFC champion, the Louisianan grinded his way back to the top, setting himself on another collision course with “The Notorious” megastar.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Dustin Poirier names the hardest puncher he’s ever faced

Dustin Poirier might be bitter rivals with Conor McGregor but ‘The Diamond’ admits that ‘The Notorious’ is a ‘special individual’ in the world of combat sports. Poirier, who beat McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at UFC 264 to close out their trilogy 2-1, claims the Irishman is without a doubt the hardest puncher he’s ever faced.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“I put everything I had into this and I went out there and lost,” Dustin Poirier reveals he thought about retiring after facing the first loss against Conor McGregor

The number one ranked UFC Lightweight fighter, Dustin Poirier is going to challenge Charles Oliveira for his Lightweight title at the main event of UFC 269. Poirier earned the two biggest wins of his MMA career this year against the former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier for...
UFC
pensacolavoice.com

Conor McGregor Net Worth 2021 Guide

Conor “Notorious” Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter’s life, career, and net worth.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Given The Key To The City Of Miami

Over the years, Conor McGregor has procured a lot of accolades, both professionally and personally. Now he can add being gifted the key to Miami on that list of accomplishments. At this point, it is hard to deny that McGregor had pretty much done it all. He was not only...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor reveals UFC 257 sold over 1.5 million pay-per-views

UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed that the UFC 257 sold over 1.5 million pay-per-views for his rematch with his rival Dustin Poirier. UFC 257 took place in January of this year in Abu Dhabi. It was the rematch between McGregor and Poirier, and “The Diamond” knocked out “Notorious” in the second round in what was a big upset at the time. Six months later, they rematched at UFC 264, and Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO when his leg broke. While we are still waiting for the PPV numbers from UFC 264 to come in, McGregor had no problem sharing the numbers for UFC 257. According to McGregor, who posted a legal document from Zuffa, the UFC 257 card sold over 1.5 million PPVs. Check out what McGregor shared on his Twitter below.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Dustin Poirier Vs. Charles Oliveira Inches Closer To UFC 269 Booking

Dustin Poirier has agreed to face Charles Oliveira for the UFC gold, and fans are raving about the matchup. Poirier (28-6) has verbally agreed to take on Oliveira (31-8) for the lightweight championship belt at UFC 269 on December 11. The UFC star took to Twitter to announce the news.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Conor McGregor Receives Freedom Of The City In Unexpected Honor

One time professional boxer and UFC fight star Conor McGregor received some unexpected news this week. Freedom to the city of Miami no less. McGregor had been tabbed to fight Manny Pacquiao in boxing earlier in the year but that is now over. With Pacquiao retired and McGregor rehabbing from...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier says Charles Oliveira contract is “signed, sealed, delivered”

Dustin Poirier says the Charles Oliveira contract for their UFC lightweight title fight at UFC 269 is now “signed, sealed, delivered.”. Poirier and Oliveira are set to meet in the main event of the UFC 269 pay-per-view card that is set to take place on December 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There have been rumors for weeks that this is the fight the UFC wanted to book, but it wasn’t made official until Sunday night when Poirier took to his social media and confirmed it.
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor highlights key reason for Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder

Conor McGregor believes the size difference between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was the crucial factor in Saturday’s heavyweight world title fight. Fury defended his WBC belt by knocking out Wilder the 11th round of their trilogy contest, but only after had twice been knocked to the canvas by his rival. Former UFC champion McGregor praised both Fury and Wilder for their performances, and he hailed the American in particular for how he approached the bout against the considerably heavier Fury. Although Wilder weighed-in at career-heaviest 238 pounds, he was still 39 pounds lighter than Fury and McGregor suggested...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

[UPDATE] Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier Official For UFC 269

Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight title for the first time against Dustin Poirier. Initially reported by MMAFighting last month, Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight championship is now official for UFC 269 on December 11 according to multiple sources. The fight will serve as the main event of the year-end pay-per-view card. The event will also likely take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC

