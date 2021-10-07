CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlachen, FL

All’s Weld That Ends Weld

 7 days ago

In 15 booths at Interlachen Junior-Senior High School, students flip on their welding hoods and let the sparks fly as they seek industry certifications and learn a trade. Instructor Tad DeLoach oversees more than 170 students at different skill levels, with four fundamentals classes and one capstone class. Students can potentially take the classes all four years in school, but they must get a perfect score on a written safety exam in a classroom setting before they head to the shop floor.

