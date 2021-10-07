Marvel’s Eternals Set To Get An Early Screening At 2021 Rome Film Festival
Marvel’s Eternals is revealed to get an early screening this coming October. It was announced that the imminent film will be the closing movie for the Rome Film Festival. Eternals has been on the movie time slot for a very long time now. Supposedly, the movie was to be released worldwide back in November 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production of Marvel’s Eternals was delayed for a full year.epicstream.com
