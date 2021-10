Alabama has gotten out to a quick 4-0 start on the season with notable wins over Miami and Florida at the Swamp. However, Ole Miss will be a different animal altogether. After last year’s match up, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is the former Nick Saban assistant with the biggest motivation to beat his previous boss. Saban has never lost to a former assistant before, boasting an impressive 23-0 record against his “disciples.”

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO