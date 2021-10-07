Camp Randall Stadium’s field named to honor Barry Alvarez

Just months after announcing his retirement as athletic director, Barry Alvarez has made his way back to Camp Randall in a big way. Last Friday, Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced that starting next season, the football field at Camp Randall Stadium will officially boast the name Barry Alvarez Field. The stadium’s turf is set to be replaced prior to the 2022 season as part of a $13 million fundraising campaign. The new turf will have the words Barry Alvarez Field written in the corners to honor the beloved AD and coach.