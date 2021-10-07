MAJOR SEARCH FOR 3-YEAR-OLD MISSING IN THE FOREST

Just after 1 pm, a family returned to their home off FM 1774 just north of the Renaissance Festival location after grocery shopping. As they were unloading their 3-year-old boy saw a neighbors dog and was playing with it. Moments later he was gone. Due to a language barrier, it took several minutes for them to contact authorities. Currently, Grimes County Sheriffs Office is searching along with DPS, Game Wardens, at least eight fire departments including. Shiro, Anderson, Navasota, Iola, Richards, and Bryan. TDCJ dogs are on the ground searching for a scent. Montgomery County Search and rescue is on the scene. Montgomery County Precinct 1 is en route with a portable side-scan sonar to search a green-colored pond close to the location. Once again like last week the forest is so thick that it has been impossible to search with ATV’s DPS helicopter also reports heavy canopy and very hard to see the ground. The child is wearing a lime green shirt and Mickey Mouse shoes.