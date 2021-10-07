CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, TX

MAJOR SEARCH FOR 3-YEAR-OLD MISSING IN THE FOREST

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after 1 pm, a family returned to their home off FM 1774 just north of the Renaissance Festival location after grocery shopping. As they were unloading their 3-year-old boy saw a neighbors dog and was playing with it. Moments later he was gone. Due to a language barrier, it took several minutes for them to contact authorities. Currently, Grimes County Sheriffs Office is searching along with DPS, Game Wardens, at least eight fire departments including. Shiro, Anderson, Navasota, Iola, Richards, and Bryan. TDCJ dogs are on the ground searching for a scent. Montgomery County Search and rescue is on the scene. Montgomery County Precinct 1 is en route with a portable side-scan sonar to search a green-colored pond close to the location. Once again like last week the forest is so thick that it has been impossible to search with ATV’s DPS helicopter also reports heavy canopy and very hard to see the ground. The child is wearing a lime green shirt and Mickey Mouse shoes.

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shiro, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Anderson, TX
City
Navasota, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
City
Iola, TX
City
Bryan, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Dps#Iola Richards#Atv

Comments / 0

Community Policy