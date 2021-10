[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of What If…?]. The season finale of What If…? confirmed the revelation of last week’s episode that rather than an episodic series of various scenarios, the Marvel animated series was serialized all along with The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) reaching into past episodes to pluck out heroes and villains to fight together as the Guardians of the Multiverse. The group was successful, but Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) was a bit reluctant to return to her universe because she (like her male counterpart, Captain America) still held a torch for her love from World War II. But she then decides to return to her reality only to make a discovery that comes about in the credits scene.

