Editor’s Note: October is National Women’s Small Business Month and Oct. 18-22 is National Business Women’s Week. The Metropolis Planet is saluting Massac County’s many women in business with a closer look at four of them during the month of October. According to the website fundera.com, 40% of U.S. businesses, or 12.3 million, are women-owned, and generate $1.8 trillion a year.