CHICAGO (CBS) — Business is bouncing back, with some optimistic updates from the city after a rough 18 months, especially for the bars and restaurants forced to close then try to stay open through months of COVID-19 restrictions. Looking at the latest data from the city’s business office, the newly reopened Guthrie’s Tavern in Lakeview is one of many establishments now back in business this week. The corner of Addison and Lakewood, in the Lakeview neighborhood, has lived and breathed the motto–“where neighbors become friends”–for more than 30 years. The three guys sitting at the bar inside Guthrie’s Tavern–Brett, Matt and Mark–didn’t want...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO