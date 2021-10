The Rutgers women’s soccer team bested Iowa 1-0 Sunday at noon. The win marks the No. 8 Scarlet Knights' (11-2-0, 6-0-0) sixth consecutive win in Big Ten play. The match got off to a fairly slow start. While Rutgers led in shots on goal, 5-2, both keepers had tremendous stops to keep the game tied going into halftime. The Knights almost took the lead in the 66th minute with a through ball played to senior midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri. However, Monica Wilhelm tipped the shot onto the crossbar, keeping the game 0-0.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO