Area football previews: L-Cats, Warriors set for Homecoming games in week eight

Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for Friday’s Week 6 games ... Columbia at Octorara: The league’s two top-ranked offenses will knock heads in Atglen, and the Braves simply must be wary of the Crimson Tide’s lethal air attack. Columbia QB Robert Footman leads the league in passing yards (1,246) and TD tosses (14) and the Tide — back on the field after missing last week’s crossover contest vs. Ephrata because of coronavirus concerns — is gouging out 455 yards a game, No. 1 in the league. Octorara all-star safety Mike Trainor (27 tackles, 1 sack, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble) must be ready to help out in pass coverage vs. the pass-happy Tide. FYI: Octorara’s offense is at 415 yards a game, No. 2 behind Columbia. Here’s some good news for the Braves: Octorara has allowed a league-low 378 passing yards with six interceptions, but now the Braves’ secondary types — including Trainor — have to tangle with Footman and his merry band of wideouts. And this: Columbia is also No. 1 among Section 4 teams in total defense, giving up 268 yards a game. Storylines aplenty for Tide vs. Braves for an early leg-up in the section chase.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO