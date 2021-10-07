CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Area football previews: L-Cats, Warriors set for Homecoming games in week eight

By Nate Gilbert, Kevin Wilson Adams Publishing Group
Daily Jefferson County Union
 7 days ago

Lake Mills’ football team welcomes Lodi to town in a first-place battle on Homecoming at LMHS on Friday at 7 p.m. in the penultimate week of the regular season. The L-Cats (5-2, 4-1) have won four consecutive games after losses in week two and three. The Blue Devils (6-1, 4-1) enter on the heels of a 41-7 loss to Columbus, which is also 4-1 in league play.

